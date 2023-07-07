Malakai Black Has Nothing But High Praise For Randy Orton

Randy Orton has been off television for some time now recovering from injury and there is no doubt when he returns he will be elevated into a new stratosphere as a cornerstone WWE veteran.

Orton's work has received high praise from AEW’s Malakai Black who worked with Orton during his time in WWE.

During the latest episode of Bobby Fish’s Undisputed Podcast, Malakai Black explained what it was like stepping in the ring with Randy Orton including Randy’s reaction to Black’s "Black Mass" spinning kick.

“Me and obviously Randy get into it and obviously, Randy being the most, the greatest… I cannot express how it is to be in there with Randy Orton who is just — he is a step above being a ring general. He just knows everything and the slightest body movement and every body — it’s insane how crazy good Randy is.”

“So it’s time to come for the heel kick and you know, I hit him with it and as I hit him with it, he goes, ‘Oh brother, that’s amazing’ and he falls down. It’s one of my favorite stories.”