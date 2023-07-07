WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kevin Owens Reveals Annoyance At Not Being Involved In Key WWE Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 07, 2023

Kevin Owens has revealed he would have liked the chance to compete in the 2023 Men's Money In The Bank ladder match.

During an interview with Mark Andrews on My Love Letter To Wrestling, Kevin Owens mentioned he was annoyed at not being involved in the event’s big match as ladders are something he loves. 

"I’m actually a little annoyed I’m not in it this year. I love ladders. Yeah, I love ladder matches. I think I thrive in them. So to not get to do it kind of sucks."

He did however enjoy his time in the UK, adding, "My first time was in 2006 and it’s always been great. It’s always a treat to come here. It seems like they appreciate it more. Yeah, I know maybe the US fans might, you know, that might take an exception to that, but it’s just the way it is."

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #wwe #money in the bank #mitb #kevin owens

