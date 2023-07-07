WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
What Next For The Creed Brothers In WWE?

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 07, 2023

What Next For The Creed Brothers In WWE?

During this past Tuesday's WWE NXT, The Creed Brothers lost a match with the key stipulation that they had to "leave" the brand. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer noted the following on recent speculation that the duo will be heading to either RAW or SmackDown:

“One person very close to the situation was outright told that it’s an angle and they will be back. This could be real or it could be those in charge at NXT telling people a story because of the idea they want to keep it a secret, but I’m not sure why you’d bother with the loser leaves town match already taking place.”

Meltzer noted a final decision hasn’t been made about where they will land.

