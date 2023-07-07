What Next For The Creed Brothers In WWE?

During this past Tuesday's WWE NXT, The Creed Brothers lost a match with the key stipulation that they had to "leave" the brand. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer noted the following on recent speculation that the duo will be heading to either RAW or SmackDown:

“One person very close to the situation was outright told that it’s an angle and they will be back. This could be real or it could be those in charge at NXT telling people a story because of the idea they want to keep it a secret, but I’m not sure why you’d bother with the loser leaves town match already taking place.”

Meltzer noted a final decision hasn’t been made about where they will land.