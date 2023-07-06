Possible SPOILER On Mystery Partner For AEW Blood and Guts Match

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

AEW Blood & Guts on July 19 is set to be a big one with mystery names planned.

The match will feature The Elite (Kenny Omega, 'Hangman' Adam Page, the Young Bucks & a surprise partner) and The Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, Konosuke Takeshita & a surprise partner).

Fightful Select is reporting the following:

“Fightful has confirmed that conversations have taken place between international star Kota Ibushi and All Elite Wrestling. Most of the talent we spoke to this week are of the belief that he would be joining the company in some capacity, specifically for the upcoming Blood & Guts show.”

After Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite, Omega hinted at who The Elite’s partner will be in Blood and Guts and noted the person cares about him. Omega and Ibushi were longtime tag team partners.