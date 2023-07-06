WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

 

  

 

Possible SPOILER On Mystery Partner For AEW Blood and Guts Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 06, 2023

Possible SPOILER On Mystery Partner For AEW Blood and Guts Match

AEW Blood & Guts on July 19 is set to be a big one with mystery names planned.

The match will feature The Elite (Kenny Omega, 'Hangman' Adam Page, the Young Bucks & a surprise partner) and The Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, Konosuke Takeshita & a surprise partner). 

Fightful Select is reporting the following:

“Fightful has confirmed that conversations have taken place between international star Kota Ibushi and All Elite Wrestling. Most of the talent we spoke to this week are of the belief that he would be joining the company in some capacity, specifically for the upcoming Blood & Guts show.”

After Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite, Omega hinted at who The Elite’s partner will be in Blood and Guts and noted the person cares about him. Omega and Ibushi were longtime tag team partners.


Tags: #aew #blood and guts #spoiler #kota ibushi

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82614/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer