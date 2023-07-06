AEW Getting A New Star With Vignette

AEW has frequently introduced new stars to the company either as a surprise or by announcing them as “All Elite” on social media but now on Dynamite, a vignette has begun to let fans get to know a talent that will soon appear in the company.

In February 2022 when Nick Wayne was 16 years old, Darby Allin presented him with an AEW contract that said the youngster could start working for the promotion when he turned 18.

Nick Wayne is the son of the late Buddy Wayne, who was a wrestling veteran from the Pacific Northwest who trained many wrestlers including Darby Allin in the Seattle area. Buddy died in 2017 at 50 years old. Incredibly, Nick started training when he was 9 years old and had his first match at 12 years of age.

In April at a DEFY wrestling show, Swerve Strickland informed Nick Wayne that he’d be making his AEW debut on the 12th of July edition of Dynamite as that show comes one day after his 18th birthday.

Now on Dynamite in Edmonton, Alberta just one week before Wayne is set to debut, he has been introduced to fans through a vignette featuring Darby Allin explaining just who he is and how he came to be All Elite.