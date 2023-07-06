Another WWE Championship Milestone Reached

Austin Theory has been pushed as the next top WWE star since his arrival on the main roster for a second time.

It started when he had a run as the United States Champion, won the Money in the Bank briefcase, and was aligned with Vince McMahon on television. However, he underwent a character change when McMahon resigned from the company, and Triple H took over creative.

He battled through some on-screen struggles, including a losing streak and coming up short when he cashed in his MITB briefcase against Seth Rollins.

Theory won back the United States Title last November at Survivor Series in a triple threat match with Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins. He has held the title for 221 days.

Earlier this year, Theory got the biggest win of his career when beating John Cena at WrestleMania 39.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful pointed out that Theory’s reign as the US Champ is the longest since Dean Ambrose’s reign ten years ago. Ambrose, now known as Jon Moxley, held the title for 351 days.