AEW Women's Division Getting A Full Time Boost

Tony Khan has given plenty of wrestlers opportunities in AEW since the promotion launched in 2019, but not everyone is under a full-time deal.

Some wrestlers are on per-appearance contracts where they’re not paid on a weekly or bi-weekly schedule like full-time talent. That has changed for one star.

Although Diamante has been a fixture on the AEW roster for quite some time, she hadn’t had the same deal as other tenured wrestlers, but that has now changed.

Diamante started performing for the promotion three years ago, with her first appearance in January 2020 on an episode of Dark. Beginning this April, she has been working on the ROH brand, where she has picked up some victorious.