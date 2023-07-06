WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Women's Division Getting A Full Time Boost

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Jul 06, 2023

Tony Khan has given plenty of wrestlers opportunities in AEW since the promotion launched in 2019, but not everyone is under a full-time deal.

Some wrestlers are on per-appearance contracts where they’re not paid on a weekly or bi-weekly schedule like full-time talent. That has changed for one star.

Although Diamante has been a fixture on the AEW roster for quite some time, she hadn’t had the same deal as other tenured wrestlers, but that has now changed.

Diamante started performing for the promotion three years ago, with her first appearance in January 2020 on an episode of Dark. Beginning this April, she has been working on the ROH brand, where she has picked up some victorious.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that Diamante’s contract had been bumped up from the “tier zero” deal she’d been on to a full-time contract. She was recently also added to the AEW’s official roster page.
Source: wrestlingnews.co
