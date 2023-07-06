AEW Dynamite Results for July 5th, 2023

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, July 5, 2023. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (7/5/2023)

The "Light the Fuse" theme and video airs to get the show off-and-running. We then shoot inside the Rogers Place where fireworks explode.

Darby Allin Tells Keith Lee To Pull His Head Out Of His Ass

Excalibur welcomes us to the show and then sends things to a "moments ago" interview with Renee Paquette, who talks with Keith Lee and Darby Allin.

Allin says he knows Lee doesn't want to team with Swerve Strickland tonight, but he needs to pull his head out of his ass and do something about his issues with Strickland.

Blind Eliminator Tag-Team Tournament

Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee

Now we head inside the arena again where Orange Cassidy's theme hits. Out comes the AEW International Champion for our opening match of the evening, which is a quarterfinal bout in the Blind Eliminator Tag-Team Tournament.

The "Freshly Squeezed" one settles inside the squared circle and his catchy-ass theme music dies down. Now the guitar riffs for Darby Allin hits and the lights in the building go out. Allin emerges and skateboards his way to the ring.

"Who's house? Swerve's house!" plays and as the entrance tune for The Mogul Embassy leader plays, out comes Shane "Swerve" Strickland with his entire group with him. He stops and we see highlights of him attacking his former partner Keith Lee for over a year.

Strickland stops and with his crew, waits on his partner for the Blind Eliminator Tag-Team Tournament. He doesn't even look at Swerve and continues walking. Swerve and Prince Nana follow behind him.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our first match of the evening. Lee and Darby kick things off for their respective teams. Lee launches him across the ring so far the fans chant "Holy sh*t!"

Cassidy tags in and does his wimpy kicks spots but Lee brushes that off. Darby ends up tagging back in, as does Swerve. As Swerve jumps into the offensive lead, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see Lee hit a big stacked spot out of the corner. Darby ends up out of the ring and trapped under ring steps by The Mogul Embassy at ringside. This leads Cassidy alone in the ring to get beat down.

With Cassidy on Lee's back holding onto a sleeper-hold, Lee stands up and calmly walks up the ring steps, which Darby are trapped under, back onto the ring apron and into the ring, where he Donkey Kong's the AEW International Champion for a big pop as Darby suffers under the steps on the floor.

Darby eventually gets freed and tags in and as Cassidy dives out to the floor to take out the bodies at ringside, Darby scores the pin fall on Swerve. With the win, Cassidy and Allin move on to the second round of the Blind Eliminator Tag-Team Tournament.

Winners and ADVANCING in the Blind Eliminator Tag-Team Tournament: Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin

Darby Allin Talks About Nick Wayne Turning 18

We shoot to a video package featuring Darby Allin. He talks about training at the Buddy Wayne Academy. Buddy Wayne was his trainer and Nick Wayne was his son.

He recalls learning that Buddy Wayne has died. He said the first thing he wondered is what is Nick Wayne going to do. He says he decided that day he was going to look after him. Footage is shown of Darby announcing to Nick Wayne that he has been signed by AEW in the ring after a match.

Allin says Wayne is now 18 years old. He is asked if he thinks Nick Wayne is ready for all of this in AEW. He says he absolutely is.

HOOK Attacks Jungle Boy In The Parking Lot

Tony Schiavone is in the parking garage where he awaits the arrival of Jungle Boy. He arrives and exits his car.

He says last week was ridiculous. He says he's not a thug. He says they can handle this like professionals and that's why he's going to Tony Khan's office right now to demand an FTW Championship match. HOOK then appears and attacks him. He flees in his car. We head to another commercial break.

Adam Cole & MJF Work Out Together

We see footage from last week of MJF and Adam Cole and Roderick Strong interacting in the parking garage. We then see updated footage for the first time of Adam Cole and MJF working out in the gym together.

Of course, MJF gets on Cole's nerves and acts over-the-top the whole time. The one thing they laugh together about is a fat guy in the gym who reminds them of Tony Schiavone.

The Acclaimed & "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn vs. The Bollywood Boyz & The Blade

Now we shoot back inside Rogers Place where we see The Bollywood Boyz and The Blade in the ring ready for action in our next match of the evening, which is a Trios bout.

The theme for The Acclaimed hits and out comes Max Caster rapping with Anthony Bowens and "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn by his side. They settle into the ring and their music dies down.

After that, the bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Gunn and The Blade kick things off for their respective teams. After some back-and-forth action, Gunn, Caster and Bowens do the "Scissor me" gesture together.

On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see the team continue to dominate until Caster hits the Mic Drop for the win.

Winners: The Acclaimed & "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn

Harley Cameron Hypes Premiere Of Music Video

Harley Cameron is shown on the big screen with a pair of scissors in her hand on the set of QTV. She addresses The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn in the ring.

Cameron talks about her displaying her rap skills and then making sure they got their asses beat, which she says they deserved. She hypes the world premiere of her music video next week. Billy Gunn responds and says he's got two words for her, "SUCK IT!"

Eddie Kingston & Jon Moxley's Complicated Relationship

We shoot to a video package focusing on the long, complicated relationship between Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston dating back to 2009. The video features new comments from Mox talking about not understanding what Kingston has to complain about and be angry about all the time.

The video ends with the commentators congratulating "The Mad King" on capturing the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship this week.

Update On AEW Blood & Guts

Excalibur also hypes the AEW Blood & Guts return on July 19 at the AEW debut at TD Garden in Boston, Mass. He says the fifth man for the Blackpool Combat Club and The Elite teams will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Matt Hardy's Partner In Blind Eliminator Tag-Team Tournament

We shoot backstage and see Renee Paquette and RJ City with Matt Hardy. They roll the drum to find out who they will be teaming with in the Blind Eliminator Tag-Team Tournament. It ends up being Jeff. Jeff Jarrett. Hardy walks off saying he hates him. We head to a commercial.

Chris Jericho Ready To Reinvent Himself

When we return from the break, "Judas in My Mind" plays and out comes Chris Jericho. He makes his way to the ring and settles inside.

He says he's ready to reinvent himself. He says Edmonton is the perfect place to do it because it's where he had his very first match. He mentions a bunch of local roads and towns and spots. He mentions Stu Hart and the fans yell "STU!" He says "you're seriously going to boo Stu Hart?" thinking they were booing.

Out comes Don Callis and now the Edmonton crowd is absolutely booing. There's no doubting that at all. It it so loud that Jericho tells Callis he is having trouble hearing him. Don is definitely the Dom of AEW.

Callis gets to the point and asks Jericho if he wants to join The Don Callis Family. Jericho says he doesn't join factions, he creates them. He says Callis wants to know if he'll join? The answer is ... maybe. He walks off.

Owen Hart Cup Updates

We see some footage from AEW Collision and then a new video package promoting CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe in the semifinals of the Owen Hart Cup on this Saturday night's show. We also see hype for Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks in the semifinals of the same tourney.

Adam Cole Tells Roderick Strong He Needs To Be Careful

They then move on to focus on Samoa Joe's victim in the opening round of the Owen Hart Cup. We then shoot to Renee Paquette for a special update on Roderick Strong's condition after being stretchered out of the building.

Strong is wearing a neck brace but insisting he's fine. Adam Cole enters and tells Strong he needs to be careful and not rush getting back in the ring. He then says he got a text from MJF asking if he's ready to hit a double clothesline tonight.

Blind Eliminator Tag-Team Tournament

Adam Cole & MJF vs. The Butcher & Matt Menard

Now we see "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and The Butcher in the ring ready for first round action in the ongoing AEW Blind Eliminator Tag-Team Tournament. They await the arrival of their opposition.

MJF's theme hits and out comes the AEW Champion. He stops at the top of the ramp and his music cuts off. The catchy-ass tune for Adam Cole plays and out he comes. MJF mimics Cole's ring entrance by his side the entire time all the way through.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. MJF and The Butcher kick things off for their respective teams. MJF gets Butcher in an abdominal stretch and looks to Cole to yank hands to get leverage. Cole won't. MJF leads the fans in a "Do it! Do it!" chant and tries again.

Cole again won't. MJF yells and asks what his deal is. He leads the fans in another chant and this time he does it and the place explodes, but the ref catches them and Butcher takes over on MJF and tags in Menard. The fans chant "Happy birthday!" to someone. We head to another commercial break on that note.

When we return from the break, we see MJF in trouble and he starts yelling "Cole -- HELP ME!!" as he's stuck in a hold. Finally Cole tags in and the two pick up the win.

Winners and ADVANCING in the Blind Eliminator Tag-Team Tournament: MJF & Adam Cole

MJF's Happy Birthday Celebration For Adam Cole

After the match, MJF sets up another bro-session with Adam Cole for this weekend and then leads fans in a happy birthday celebration. He then sings happy birthday in a Boyz II Men style voice. Cole yells at him and says he gets it, he's a good singer. He appreciates all the birthday stuff. He says he's done enough.

MJF tells him there's one more thing to do. He leads the fans in a "Make a wish!" chant. He then does that. MJF laughs and says he's gonna smoosh Cole's face in the cake. Cole hits a reversal and pushes MJF's face in it. MJF playfully says "You got me!" Cole then gets sincere and thanks his bud MJF for all the kind stuff.

Renee Paquette Talks To Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

We shoot backstage and Renee Paquette is joined by her guest at this time, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. She talks about illness postponing her first round Owen Hart Cup showdown against Ruby Soho. She's ready tonight, though.

Baker says Soho lied last week when she claims she took everything from her. She says she never took this from her, and pulls out the title belt for winning last year's Owen Hart Cup.

She says she's gonna win it again this year, only this time instead of beating Soho in the finals, she's gonna do it in the first round -- next. We head to a commercial break and their Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament quarterfinal showdown is on the other side of said-break.

Chris Jericho Talks With Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara

We return from the break and shoot backstage where Renee Paquette is with Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara. The two tell Jericho he can't join The Don Callis Family because they need him.

We learn that Garcia and Guevara are paired up in the Blind Eliminator Tag-Team Tournament and Jericho says he won't be around forever. He tells them to go win that tourney and become the tag champs.

Owen Hart Cup

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Ruby Soho

It's time for a rematch of the finals of the inaugural AEW Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament, as Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. makes her way out for quarterfinal action in the 2023 Owen Hart Cup against Ruby Soho.

She settles in the ring and her music dies down. Now the theme for Ruby Soho plays and out comes The Outcasts trio of Soho, Saraya and Toni Storm.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with the final quarterfinal match in the Owen Hart Women's Cup tourney. Baker jumps off into the early offensive lead, however things spill out to the floor where a cheap shot from Saraya and Storm helps Soho take over.

On that note, we shift gears and head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return, we see Baker fight her way back into the lead. She goes for the glove for her LockJaw finisher, but Soho takes back over.

Behind the ref's back, Soho slams Baker face-first into her own tourney belt from last year and goes for the cover, but Baker kicks out. Soho goes for Baker's own LockJaw finisher. She can't get it but switches to a choke. Baker counters into LockJaw but Saraya and Storm pull Soho out of the ring by her feet to save her.

They then yank Baker on the ring apron but she fights back. In the ring, Soho covers Baker and holds onto Storm and Saraya's hands from ringside for leverage. With the win, Soho advances to the semifinals to face Skye Blue. She comes out and gets in Soho's face after the match. We head to another commercial.

Winner and ADVANCING in Owen Hart Cup: Ruby Soho

Kenny Omega vs. Wheeler Yuta

It's main event time!

When we return, Wheeler Yuta's theme hits and out comes the Blackpool Combat Club through the regular entrance way by himself. He heads to the ring and settles inside for one of the biggest matches of his career.

Now the theme for Kenny Omega plays and The Elite leader emerges to a true rock star reception from his home country fans in Canada.

"The Cleaner" settles inside the squared circle and his entrance tune dies down. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

Straight out of the gate Omega is doing well and popping the crowd in the process. We see his shoulder is still heavily taped up after his devastatingly physical encounter with Will Ospreay at AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door 2.

Yuta immediately starts targeting the weakened, taped up shoulder of Omega as he shifts the offensive momentum on his side when the action spills out to the floor. We head to a mid-match commercial break as the action in our final match of the evening continues.

When we return from the break, we see Yuta is controlling the action in the ring. This doesn't last for long, however, as Omega hits a fisherman's buster for a closer near fall to take back control on the offensive side of things.

From there, Omega takes Yuta to the top-rope and follows up after him. He connects with a huge super-plex for a close near fall. The two trade shots back-and-forth in the center of the ring as the fans inside Rogers Place reacts to each one that lands.

Yuta catches Omega looking for a back-splash in the corner. In a display of strength, he walks Omega to the ring like a baby while keeping his feet off the ground. Omega ends up hitting a bick snap-dragon suplex. He goes for the V-Trigger and hits it.

He looks for the One-Winged Angel but Yuta counters and rolls "The Cleaner" up for a close two-count. Omega hits a massive power-bomb and follows up with another V-Trigger for another close near fall. Omega has Yuta dead to rights but now Don Callois runs out as a bunch of security stops him.

From behind, we see Konosuke Takeshita attack and hit a Blue Thunder Bomb. Yuta hits a big splash off the top-rope immediately after that and goes for the cover. Somehow Omega kicks out. The fans chant "Kenny! Kenny! Kenny!" Omega blasts Yuta and hits a One Winged Angel for the win.

Winner: Kenny Omega

The Young Bucks & Hangman Page Come To Kenny Omega's Rescue

Once the match wraps up, we see Claudio Castagnoli come out to help Wheeler Yuta and Konosuke Takeshita beat down Omega. Finally, The Young Bucks and "Hangman" Adam Page run out with steel chairs and clean house as this week's show goes off the air on that note. Thanks for joining us!