AEW Collision Viewership Falls Again

Pro wrestling on a Saturday night was always going to be a tough sell.

This week the AEW Collision viewership dropped for the show's third week.

The show’s debut on June 17 pulled in an average of 816,000 viewers and a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 key demo, not far of the viewership of flagship broadcast Dynamite.

However, week two lost 200,000 viewers and now the viewership for the July 1 episode of Collision is in and according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the latest episode of Collision drew an average of 452,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49-year-old demographic.

The viewership is almost identical to the latest Rampage rating.