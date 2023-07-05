AEW Collision Viewership Falls Again

Pro wrestling on a Saturday night was always going to be a tough sell.
This week the AEW Collision viewership dropped for the show's third week.
The show’s debut on June 17 pulled in an average of 816,000 viewers and a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 key demo, not far of the viewership of flagship broadcast Dynamite.
However, week two lost 200,000 viewers and now the viewership for the July 1 episode of Collision is in and according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the latest episode of Collision drew an average of 452,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49-year-old demographic.
The viewership is almost identical to the latest Rampage rating.
⚡ AEW Star "Requested To Be Strictly On Collision”
The current AEW trios champions are The House of Black and during an interview with Bobby Fish on the Undisputed podcast, Malakai Black disc [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 05, 2023 09:45PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com