AEW Star "Requested To Be Strictly On Collision”

The current AEW trios champions are The House of Black and during an interview with Bobby Fish on the Undisputed podcast, Malakai Black discussed the group revealing he requested to move exclusively to AEW Collison on Saturday nights:
“I requested to be strictly on Collision. I don’t want people to get the pick. Saturday night, I get to see House of Black. If I give you the option for Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, you’re going to go, ‘it doesn’t really matter. I’ll tune in whenever. They’ll be here.’ I don’t want to lose the polish.”
