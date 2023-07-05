WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

AEW Star "Requested To Be Strictly On Collision”

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 05, 2023

AEW Star "Requested To Be Strictly On Collision”

The current AEW trios champions are The House of Black and during an interview with Bobby Fish on the Undisputed podcast, Malakai Black discussed the group revealing he requested to move exclusively to AEW Collison on Saturday nights:

“I requested to be strictly on Collision. I don’t want people to get the pick. Saturday night, I get to see House of Black. If I give you the option for Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, you’re going to go, ‘it doesn’t really matter. I’ll tune in whenever. They’ll be here.’ I don’t want to lose the polish.” 

AEW Announces New Television Deal For Latin America and The Caribbean

AEW has announced a new TV deal with ViX for Dynamite, Rampage and Collision to air in Latin America and The Caribbean.  The following [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 05, 2023 07:26PM

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #aew #the house of black #malakai black

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82603/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer