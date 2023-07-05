Jim Cornette Questions Match Length For Bloodline Civil War Match At WWE Money In The Bank

During his podcast, Jim Cornette discussed the recent The Bloodline Civil War match at the 2023 WWE Money in the Bank premium live event, believing it went on too long:

“I understand that at the start they were in no hurry, they were milking it because the issue is over and Roman [Reigns]’s over… Did this match need to be 33 minutes bell to bell?”

“It was the right finish… Historically, World Champions have lost falls in tag team matches to set sh*t up. I didn’t mind that, if they’d beaten Solo [Sikoa], people would have kind of been, ‘ehhhh’ because that’s what you’d expect and obviously Roman wanted to get the family over. So the only problem I had was goddamn the first 15 minutes was a schlog, wasn’t it?”