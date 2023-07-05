Emotional AEW Star Eddie Kingston Wins NJPW Gold

Eddie Kingston has won the NEVER Openweight Championship at NJPW’s Independence Day event in Tokyo, Japan.

For the first time ever Kingston wrestled at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan to challenge for championship gold. On the second night of NJPW STRONG Independence Day, Kingston went up against KENTA with the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship on the line.

KENTA provided fans with a great match and did everything in his power to retain his title but eventually succumbed to Kingston. The former NXT star manipulated the referee, and hit Kingston with a belt, although was unable to deliver his trademark GTS.

Kingston kept fighting back from all that came his way and the AEW star eventually scored the win following a series of spinning back-fists, a massive lariat, and unceremoniously dumping KENTA on his head.

Kingston celebrated with his newly-won gold visibly moved by his win.