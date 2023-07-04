Alicia Fox Reveals When Her WWE Contract Expired

Alicia Fox has addressed her departure from WWE during an interview with the Ring The Belle podcast. Fox revealed her contract expired back in April of this year.

Fox explained:

"I knew that there was a date in April coming that my contract comes to an end. It was like April 25th or something, this year and it was kind of this waiting pattern that I was used to already having like, ‘Well they’ll call me when they need me, they’ll call me when they need me.’ Whatever, whatever. One day, a fan tweeted me a picture of that legend shirt and I had like a little head on there… I was like, ‘Why is my head on that shirt?’ You’re gonna ‘legend’ me up? That’s not even fair. I got a phone call and they’re like, ‘Are you retired?’ ‘I got my first merch. So sure.’ Sure, okay, whatever (she laughed). We’ll go to the firing date. This whole time I’m nervous I’m gonna get fired, right?… It’s sad (that there was no communication towards the end) and I can’t go on my own social media and say what? I thought maybe my release date, they would give me a statement of support saying, well, she gone. No. No nothing. I don’t know. I just felt bad, you know? I felt sad for every miscommunication or something."

On questioning if women becoming technician wrestlers and if it was the right thing:

"They were very, like, wanted to be technician wrestlers (next crop of women that took the reins after Fox’s generation), and this is where it gets funny where this is what was more reality TV. It’s like, well, they wanna be technical wrestlers, that’s fine. But, can you put asses in seats? Does anyone want to come see y’all do a thousand jelly drill rolls? (Fox laughed) I mean because at that same time, we shared a locker room with The Bella Twins, Maryse. All of us knew how to work from the girls before us. The Beths, the Mickies. So we were like with the kiddies that are like, ‘We’re technical’, you know? And they’re all, ‘NXT.’ Do y’all remember Derby Park? OVW? We set those rings up. That’s what I’m saying. Me, Maryse set the rings up, Mickie, all these girls. All these girls that opened the doors for Sasha (Banks), for Bayley and no offense, some of them (are) sassies."