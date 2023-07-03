WWE RAW Results for July 3rd, 2023

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, July 3, 2023 at the CFG Arena in Baltimore, MD. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (7/3/2023)

The "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." opening signature airs to get this week's show officially off-and-running. We then see a lengthy recap video package of WWE Money In The Bank 2023.

From there, we shoot inside CFG Arena in Baltimore, MD. where Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves welcome us to the show. We then head to the ring for our opening segment.

Seth "Freakin'" Rollins, Cody Rhodes & Brock Lesnar Kick Off Raw

The familiar sounds of Seth Rollins' theme plays and the WWE World Heavyweight Champion heads to the ring to a big pop from the B-More crowd. He settles in the ring and his music dies down.

Now he gets on the mic and begins by introducing himself with his many nicknames. He talks about the eventful evening fans were treated to at Money In The Bank, noting some of the things we were witness to at the show.

As he continues talking, the theme for Cody Rhodes hits and "The American Nightmare" heads to the ring. Before he can do his "So, Baltimore, what do you want to talk about?" catchphrase, Brock Lesnar's theme hits.

"The Beast Incarnate" emerges with his cowboy hat on and a big smile on his face. Rhodes doesn't wait for him to get to the ring, opting instead to duke it out with him in the entrance way. He ends up getting the better of Lesnar and we head to a commercial break.

The Judgment Day Confront Seth Rollins

When we return from the break, Rollins is in the ring by himself again. He goes to speak but is once again interrupted, this time by The Judgment Day theme. Out comes Mr. Money In The Bank Damian Priest, Women's Champion Rhea Ripley and "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio.

Ripley tells Rollins that's enough about him. As they walk to the ring, Rollins mocks Ripley over Finn Balor not being with the group right now. They enter the ring and the two sides argue back and forth. Priest jumps on the mic and says the only thing Rollins needs to worry about is his Money In The Bank briefcase.

Eventually Dominik Mysterio tries getting a turn on the mic, but as always, the crowd craps all over that. Rollins has some fun with this and eventually, we get a challenge for a match and it's match -- Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio tonight.

Damian Priest vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Damian Priest remains in the ring after the segment wraps up. We then see Shinsuke Nakamura warming up backstage. These two will do battle in singles action in our first match of the evening -- next. On that note, we head to a commercial break.

When we return from the break, the familiar sounds of "The King of Strong Style" hits the house speakers inside the CFG Arena and out comes Japanese legend Shinsuke Nakamura for our Raw opener.

Nakamura settles in the ring, his music fades down and the bell sounds to get this match officially off-and-running. We see Nakamura start off strong, but it isn't long before Mr. Money In The Bank takes over.

Priest stomps away at Nakamura in the corner and then we see a camera shot of Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio laughing it up and enjoying the dominance of their fellow Judgment Day member in the ring.

The action spills out to the floor where Nakamura rams Priest into the ring post. He goes for a dive but Priest stops him. Priest hits a falcon arrow over the barricade. Nakamura rolls on the floor at ringside in agony as we head to a mid-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Nakamura fighting back into competitive form and ultimately taking over control of the offense. He gets in an armbar attempt that nearly ends this one, but Priest survives and ends up taking him out moments later with his South of Heaven finisher.

Winner: Damian Priest

New Women's Tag-Team Champions Crowned At MITB

Once the match wraps up, Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves run down the scheduled lineup for tonight's show and talk about the new Women's Tag-Team Champions crowned at Money In The Bank. They announce that Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will appear next. On that note, we head to another commercial break.

Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler Address Money In The Bank

We return from the break and out comes Ronda Rousey. She looks pissed. She settles in the ring and her music dies down. Before she can say much of anything, out comes Shayna Baszler to interrupt her.

"The Submission Magician" tells Rousey that she speaks for everyone when she says everyone is tired of watching Rousey try to talk into a microphone. She continues to insult her on the way to the ring.

Baszler says there's finally someone here who can kick Rousey's ass. Rousey walks over to her and kicks her. She brawls with her at ringside. They head into the ring and Rousey goes for a choke but Baszler ends up getting her in an ankle lock.

As Rousey gets free, Baszler charges over and blasts her with a vicious running knee. Baszler walks off. Rousey shouts for Shayna to get back here.

No. 1 Contender Tag-Team Turmoil

Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green vs. Indi Hartwell & Candice LeRae

Samantha Irvin introduces the new WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions. With that said, out comes Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan fresh off their title victory at Money In The Bank.

They settle in at ringside and take a seat. The theme for Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green hits and out they come for the start of a No. 1 Contender Tag-Team Turmoil match.

On that note, we head to a pre-match commercial break. During the break, Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae make their way to the ring. We see footage from earlier today of Nikki Cross trying to be teammates with Candice LeRae, but finds out she's already got a partner. Emma offers to team with her.

Now we return inside the arena where Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. Already at ringside is Dana Brooke and Tegan Nox. The bell finally sounds and our first match in the turmoil gets started.

Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae take on Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green to start. Indi and Deville kick things off for their respective teams. Kevin Patrick runs down the rules for tag-team turmoil as Indi establishes the early offensive lead. Deville and Green get in some double-team offense and score an early pin.

Winners and ADVANCING: Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green

No. 1 Contender Tag-Team Turmoil

Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green vs. Nikki Cross & Emma

Nikki Cross quickly jumps in the ring and goes to work on Chelsea. She beats her down and then tags in Emma, who picks up where she left off, taking it to Green.

The second match in the tag-team turmoil doesn't last long either, as Emma essentially goes it alone after the initial offense from Cross, as Cross sits at ringside in her feelings. Emma gets finished off quickly.

Winners and ADVANCING: Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green

No. 1 Contender Tag-Team Turmoil

Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green vs. Dana Brooke & Tegan Nox

Now the team of Dana Brooke and Tegan Nox enter the ring. They quickly jump into the offensive lead. The action spills out to the floor where Brooke hits a big spot and plays to the crowd.

On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break. When we return from the break, we see Deville and Green being announced as the winners, but we don't see how it happened.

Winners and ADVANCING: Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green

No. 1 Contender Tag-Team Turmoil

Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance

The bell sounds and in pops the former NXT Women's Tag-Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance for the next match. They quickly find themselves on the defensive.

Deville hits a big running knee on Nox to pin her, as we see in highlights shown of how the last match ended, since it didn't make the live broadcast.

As the action continues, Chance and Carter start to fight into the lead and take over on offense. They hit a big stacked superplex spot off the ropes in the corner. They go for the cover but it gets broken up.

The former NXT tag champs look for their double-team finisher but it gets blocked. Sonya Deville gets in a shot behind the ref's back and Green follows up with the Unprettier for the win. They earn the shot at the new women's tag champs.

Winners and NEW No. 1 Contenders: Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green

Becky Lynch Calls Out Trish Stratus

When we return from the break we see a Bronson Reed vignette and then the commentators talk about the Women's Money In The Bank ladder match, which IYO SKY ended up winning.

Becky Lynch's theme hits and out comes "The Man" to the ring. She gets on the mic and starts by saying, "Well, I didn't win Money In The Bank."

Lynch proceeds to talk about the thorn in her side that Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark have become. She calls out Trish Stratus to come fight right now.

Trish Stratus comes out with a basketball style broken nose protector and Stark by her side. Lynch laughs at Trish's face. Trish says even with her broken face and mask she's prettier than everyone in Baltimore.

Stratus goes on to claim she can't compete because she's not medically cleared. Lynch then asks how about her little friend Stark. Trish says she has a medical appointment but tells Lynch to keep her schedule open for next week.

Jackie Redmond Interviews Cody Rhodes

We are shown video footage of Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar brawling to start the show. New Raw interviewer Jackie Redmond is introduced. She introduces her guest at this time, Cody Rhodes.

Corey Graves jokes that Redmond is already doing a better job than Byron Saxton. Out comes Cody to join Redmond at the top of the entrance area. Cody brings up this being Jackie's first night. He gets the crowd to yell "Hi Jackie!"

Cody says he's a man of his word. He welcomes Brock back and says they're not done yet. He brings up Brock breaking his arm and him breaking Brock's face. Cody says he wants another shot against Brock. He'll fight him any night and every night. He walks off.

Alpha Academy & Maxxine Dupri vs. The Viking Raiders & Valhalla

After Cody's interview, we head to another commercial break. When we return, we hear "SHOOSH! SHOOSH PLEASE!" and out comes the Alpha Academy duo of Otis and Chad Gable, accompanied by Maxxine Dupri.

The trio head to the ring for mixed six-person tag-team action. They settle in the ring and the music winds down. The commentators make a big deal of Maxxine's in-ring "premiere" with Alpha Academy, and her vicious arm-drag.

Alpha Academy's tune wraps up and now the entrance horn sounds to bring out the dominant duo of The Viking Raiders -- Erik and Ivar. They make their way to the ring with Valhalla for this six-person bout.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Gable and Erik kick things off for their respective teams. Gable gets a nice takedown and pops up yelling "THANK YOU!" The crowd responds in kind.

Erik rag-dolls the smaller Gable and we see replays of that. Gable ends up tagging out and bringing in the big man. Otis hits a spinning back elbow and then Donkey Kongs Erik and clotheslines Ivar in the corner.

He then hits his Catapillar / Worm spot after tearing off his shirt. Gable shouts "THANK YOU!" to rile up the crowd as we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

We return from the break and see Gable tag in and fire up on offense. He hits a big bulldog off the top-rope, a splash out to the floor and then a top-rope head butt for a close near fall. Both guys end up down and now the ladies finally tag in.

The crowd pops as Maxxine and Valhalla hit the ring. Maxxine takes it to Valhalla early on, dominating the more experienced vet with impressive audience and even stopping to do a loud "THANK YOU!" with the crowd. She even tries a Catapillar / Worm spot but Valhalla kicks her.

Gable hits a wild moonsault to splash on both Viking Raiders on the floor. Valhalla stalks Maxxine in the ring but Maxxine ends up rolling her up for the win. Fun match.

Winners: Alpha Academy & Maxxine Dupri

Jackie Redmond Interviews Ricochet About Logan Paul

We head to a commercial after the six-person bout and when we return, we are shown highlights of Ricochet and Logan Paul's botched Spanish Fly through the tables and exclusive post-match footage that shows Ricochet and Logan Paul brawling backstage.

Now we return backstage live and Jackie Redmond introduces her guest at this time, Ricochet. He challenges Logan Paul to meet him in the center of the ring, face-to-face, next Monday night on Raw.

WWE Women's World Championship

Rhea Ripley (C) vs. Natalya

From there, we head back inside the CFG Arena in Baltimore, MD. where Rhea Ripley's theme hits and out comes the WWE Women's World Champion for her latest title defense.

As she is nearing the ring during her entrance, she is ambushed and attacked from behind by women's wrestling legend and Guinness Book of World Records' favorite wrestler, Natalya.

Nattie beats down Ripley at ringside and eventually rolls her into the ring. The ref waits for Ripley to clear the cobwebs and get up. He rings the bell and Nattie charges across the ring and swarms Ripley again.

The action spills out to the floor again where Ripley bashes Nattie face-first into the commentary table. Corey Graves speculates that Nattie's eye may have been cut in the process.

Back in the ring, "Mami" continues to take it to Natalya, dominating the Canadian wrestling legend from one side of the ring to the other in what is quickly becoming a one-sided beatdown.

We head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return, we see Ripley dominating still, but Nattie starts to get in some close calls. Ultimately, Ripley finishes Nattie off with Rip-Tide to retain.

Winner and STILL WWE Women's World Champion: Rhea Ripley

The Miz Is Still Here, With That Spark Back In His Eye

The Miz challenges Tommaso Ciampa to a no disqualification match on next week's Raw. We see the promo WWE released via YouTube before tonight's show, which was excellent, that saw Ciampa talking about bringing back that look in Miz's eye. That spark.

Now we shoot backstage live where The Miz is shown talking to the camera from his locker room.

Using a serious voice, Miz fires back at Ciampa with an excellent promo of his own, where he takes some subtle cryptic shots at Bryan Danielson to put himself over for still being here. After this, we head to another commercial break.

Iyo Sky Confronts Rhea Ripley

We shoot backstage and see a worn out Rhea Ripley with her title after the grueling defense she had against Natalya. She is confronted by Iyo Sky with the Money In The Bank briefcase.

She tells Ripley she'll see her around. Ripley says it'll be the biggest mistake of her life. Dominik Mysterio walks up and the two talk about Seth Rollins and the main event scheduled for later tonight.

Matt Riddle vs. Giovanni Vinci

When we return from the break, we see a lengthy video package looking back at The Bloodline Civil War between the team of Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa and The Usos.

Back inside the arena live, Matt Riddle's theme hits and out comes "The Original BRO" for one-on-one action against Giovanni Vinci of Imperium.

As Riddle settles in the ring, we head to a pre-match commercial break. When we return, Giovanni Vinci makes his way out for one-on-one action.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. The match lasts all of two minutes, with Riddle pulling off the win.

Winner: Matt Riddle

Drew McIntyre Sends Message To GUNTHER

Once the match wraps up, Imperium attacks Riddle until Drew McIntyre runs out to make the save and further build towards an Intercontinental Championship showdown against GUNTHER.

Drew McIntyre & Matt Riddle Teaming Up

We shoot backstage and Byron Saxton catches up with Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle, as "The Original BRO" is thanking "The Scottish Warrior" for having his back.

They chum it up and then Riddle proposes they beat down Imperium together next week. McIntyre agrees but says that's next week. He invites Riddle to go have some beers tonight.

Seth "Freakin'" Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio

It's main event time!

The Judgment Day theme hits and out comes "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio accompanied by his "Mami," Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. He settles in the ring for this week's main event.

On that note, we head to a pre-match commercial break. We return from the break to the sounds of "BURN IT DOWN!" And the fans begin loudly singing along with the follow-up "Whoa-oh-oh's" as "The Visionary" and "The Revolutionary" heads to the ring.

Seth "Freakin" Rollins settles inside the squared circle and the bell sounds to get our final match of the evening officially off-and-running inside the CFG Arena in Baltimore, MD.

Early on, we see Dom Dom avoiding the WWE World Heavyweight Champion's onslaught. The commentators point out the unique boots that "Dirty" Dom is wearing, with Corey Graves noting they were gifted to him by his "Mami," Rhea Ripley.

As Rollins continues to take it to Dom, he stops to soak in the singing love from the Baltimore masses in attendance. On that note, we head to our final commercial break of the evening as this week's Raw main event continues.

When we return from the break, we see Rollins hit a suplex as he continues this one-sided beatdown of Dominik Mysterio. Things continue this way until Mr. Money In The Bank Damian Priest interferes, which shifts the offensive momentum in Dom's favor.

The fans loudly chant "Dom you suck!" as he follows up with an offensive onslaught on the champ. The commentators again talk about the notable absence from Finn Balor throughout the evening. Dom goes to the top-rope and connects with two frog-splashes, but Rollins gets his knees up on the third.

We see the champ take over again but Priest once again goes to interfere. Rollins knocks him off the apron and hits a dive onto he and Dom at ringside. Back in the ring, Rollins measures Dom for the stomp until Priest comes in and blatantly hits his South of Heaven finisher for the DQ call from the ref.

Winner via DQ: Seth "Freakin'" Rollins

Mr. Money In The Bank Teases Cashing In

Once the match wraps up, we see Priest continue to pummel Rollins, while the commentators freak out as Rhea Ripley grabs the briefcase and readies for potentially cashing it in.

Priest continues to manhandle Rollins first. He bounces his head off the commentary table several times. He hoists him up for a Razor's Edge with intentions of putting him through the table.

Rollins escapes and hits a super kick. Dom then bashes Rollins from behind with the briefcase. He hands it to Dom and tells him to go cash in. Priest grabs the briefcase and heads to the ring but Finn Balor hits the ring from the other side and begins beating down Rollins before Priest has a chance to.

This leads to Priest getting in Balor's face. The two yell back-and-forth while Dom tries to get their attention. Meanwhile, Rollins escapes. Dom charges around the ring but Rollins hits him with a Pedigree and bounces. Priest and Balor stare him down as Rhea Ripley checks on Dom. That's how the post-Money In The Bank edition of Raw goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!