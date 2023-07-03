STARDOM Star Utami Hayashishita To Make GCW Debut This Weekend

STARDOM star Utami Hayashishita will be making her GCW debut this month.

She will first be appearing during the weekend’s event at GCW Clean Up Man on July 8 and then she will also be featured at Now & Forever on July 14.

Hayashishita is the leader of the Queen’s Quest stable in STAROM and has held the Goddess Of Stardom, Artist of Stardom, and World of Stardom Championships.