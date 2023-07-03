WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
STARDOM Star Utami Hayashishita To Make GCW Debut This Weekend

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 03, 2023

STARDOM star Utami Hayashishita will be making her GCW debut this month.

She will first be appearing during the weekend’s event at GCW Clean Up Man on July 8 and then she will also be featured at Now & Forever on July 14.

Hayashishita is the leader of the Queen’s Quest stable in STAROM and has held the Goddess Of Stardom, Artist of Stardom, and World of Stardom Championships.


