Christopher Daniels Provides Update On His Eye Health

Christopher Daniels has revealed some positive news about his eye health.
He today appeared on the latest episode of Being The Elite, where revealed that his left eye, which had been damaged over the years has finally healed.
"A couple weeks ago, I had a checkup. I did basically what was an ultrasound on my eye, and it just started to get better. Yeah, pretty much, I feel better, 100%. I am. Just a weird thing. For whatever reason, it stopped, and for whatever reason it healed."
Daniels recently revealed his in-ring career is winding down but that he plans to continue wrestling as long as his body feels good. He is currently working for the Ring of Honor brand.
