Kenny Omega Responds To Criticism Of AEW Fight Forever Video Game

Kenny Omega has responded to the feedback concerning those who have been critical of the recently released AEW: Fight Forever video game. He tweeted:
As someone who plays a ton of fighting games and FPS, I’ll always encourage fixes and rebalancing when situations like these turn up. There will be continued support for the game so all this feedback and suggestions are great! Thank you!— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) July 2, 2023
