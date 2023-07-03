WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kenny Omega Responds To Criticism Of AEW Fight Forever Video Game

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 03, 2023

Kenny Omega has responded to the feedback concerning those who have been critical of the recently released AEW: Fight Forever video game. He tweeted:

“As someone who plays a ton of fighting games and FPS, I’ll always encourage fixes and rebalancing when situations like these turn up. There will be continued support for the game so all this feedback and suggestions are great! Thank you!”

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 03, 2023 09:35PM


Tags: #aew #aew games #fight forever

