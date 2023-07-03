WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Trial Of Roman Reigns Announced For Friday's WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 03, 2023

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is going on trial!    
 
The Usos revealed on social media that The Tribal Chief is set to be put on trial in Tribal Court on Friday’s SmackDown from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

“This Friday Night at Madison Square Garden, Live on Smackdown, we’re putting The Tribal Chief on trial! After all this time, it’s TRIBAL COURT: THE TRIAL OF THE TRIBAL CHIEF ROMAN REIGNS! #TheRealOnes,” they wrote.

Below is the updated card for Friday’s SmackDown from MSG:

- Money In the Bank fallout

- AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross

- WWE Hall of Famer Edge appears on The Grayson Waller Effect

- WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defends against Sheamus

- The Usos put Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on trial in Tribal Court


