Natalya Presented With Six Guinness World Records For WWE Achievements

Natalya was recently presented with an outstanding six Guinness World Records for achievements during her WWE career.
Natalya was presented with six plaques by an Official Adjudicator Mark while in England. The plaques are as follows:
Natalya spoke with Daily Mail about her Guinness World Records.
“So it was such a cool surprise and something I didn’t expect, so it is very very cool. So most matches, most wins, most premium live events, most Wrestlemania matches, most Raw matches most Smackdown matches.”
“It’s very cool. Very humbling but it’s exciting and it’s so nice to be recognised by Guinness. I always joke with people they’re not records for like the longest finger nails. It’s just a testament to the years that I have worked in WWE.”
These kinds of stats paint the picture that I want for my legacy, long after I’m done. Each one of these records was attained while trying my hardest to build a division, not a person. That’s what my family has taught me. Wrestling is a singles sport you can’t do on your own. https://t.co/S9MYC4FDLC pic.twitter.com/LFFrRvvL85— Nattie (@NatbyNature) July 2, 2023
