Natalya Presented With Six Guinness World Records For WWE Achievements

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 03, 2023

Natalya was recently presented with an outstanding six Guinness World Records for achievements during her WWE career.

Natalya was presented with six plaques by an Official Adjudicator Mark while in England. The plaques are as follows:

  • Most WWE matches (female) – 1,514
  • Most WWE wins in a career (female) – 663
  • Most WWE PLE appearances (female) – 75
  • Most WWE Wrestlemania appearances (female) – 8
  • Most WWE RAW matches (female) – 174
  • Most WWE Smackdown matches (female) – 200

Natalya spoke with Daily Mail about her Guinness World Records.

“So it was such a cool surprise and something I didn’t expect, so it is very very cool. So most matches, most wins, most premium live events, most Wrestlemania matches, most Raw matches most Smackdown matches.”

“It’s very cool. Very humbling but it’s exciting and it’s so nice to be recognised by Guinness. I always joke with people they’re not records for like the longest finger nails. It’s just a testament to the years that I have worked in WWE.”


