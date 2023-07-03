WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Top AEW Star To Miss July 5th Dynamite Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 03, 2023

Top AEW Star To Miss July 5th Dynamite Episode

A top AEW star will miss the July 5 Dynamite episode due to having another pro wrestling booking.

Moxley will not be in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada this week because he’ll be working NJPW events, Strong Independence Day on July 4 & 5 in Japan.

During the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer commented on Moxley’s plans for this coming week:

“No, he won’t [appearing on the show]. They did announce him for the show. Moxley is in Japan. Moxley is in the main event on shows Tuesday and Wednesday in Japan. The show will be over at our time. It’s a 6:30 show in Japan, so he’s not gonna be able to get back. It’s a taped interview. I knew he was doing a taped interview.”

Bully Ray Explains How Sting's Table Spot On AEW Dynamite Could Have Been Better Executed

During the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed Sting’s ladder/table jump which took place on th [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 29, 2023 10:18PMa


Tags: #aew #jon moxley #dynamite

