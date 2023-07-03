Top AEW Star To Miss July 5th Dynamite Episode

A top AEW star will miss the July 5 Dynamite episode due to having another pro wrestling booking.

Moxley will not be in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada this week because he’ll be working NJPW events, Strong Independence Day on July 4 & 5 in Japan.

During the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer commented on Moxley’s plans for this coming week:

“No, he won’t [appearing on the show]. They did announce him for the show. Moxley is in Japan. Moxley is in the main event on shows Tuesday and Wednesday in Japan. The show will be over at our time. It’s a 6:30 show in Japan, so he’s not gonna be able to get back. It’s a taped interview. I knew he was doing a taped interview.”