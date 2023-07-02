New Match Announced For July 4 Episode Of WWE NXT

Jacy Jayne vs. Lyra Valkyria is set for the Independence Day edition of WWE NXT. This will be the first singles bout between Jayne and Valkyria.

The match was taped last week but only just announced now.

Below is the updated announced card for next week's NXT on USA Network:

- Jacy Jayne vs. Lyra Valkyria

- Mustafa Ali vs. Tyler Bate

- Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport

- Damon Kemp vs. Eddy Thorpe in a NXT Underground bout, with Gable Steveson in Thorpe’s corner

- The Dyad vs. The Creed Brothers in a Losers Leave NXT Match