A Scholarship Fund In Droz’s Name Set Up By His Family

Former WWE Superstar Drozdov passed away this Friday from natural causes at the age of 54. He became a quadriplegic after fracturing two vertebrae during a match with D’Lo Brown back in 1999.

Droz’s family has announced a new scholarship fund for athletes at his old high school, Oakcrest High School in Mays Landing, New Jersey.

Senior NFL Insider for ESPN Adam Schefter announced the news on his personal Twitter account. He writes, “The family of Darren Drozdov is setting up a scholarship fund for athletes at Darren’s alma mater, Oakcrest High School in Mays Landing, NJ. In lieu of flowers or other donations, the Drozdov family is accepting donations to the Darren Drozdov Scholarship Fund.”