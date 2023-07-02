WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Why Plans For WWE NXT Europe Have Slowed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 02, 2023

Triple H provided an update on NXT Europe during a post-Money in the Bank press conference, Triple H said that the plans have shifted due to Endeavor’s purchase of WWE.

“It’s just slowed down the process I think,”. “At some point, end of the year, last year, whatever it is, we said in ’23 it would happen. Not having a crystal ball to see where everything was headed in that moment in time, obviously this transition with this merger with UFC with Endeavor and TKO, it’s changed the timeframe. But I think the intent is still the same.”

He added, “I mentioned under the premise of WrestleMania and premium live events going global, we’re a global company. We’re looking to be everywhere. And I think … there are a lot of amazing talents here, internationally. And we’d love to explore that and give them opportunities to shine on the biggest stage possible and see what we can do with that. It’s just going to take a little bit of time.”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
