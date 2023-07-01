Seth Rollins Retains WWE World Heavyweight Championship At Money In The Bank 2023

Seth "Freakin'" Rollins is STILL the WWE World Heavyweight Championship following a epic title main event during today's Money in the Bank premium live event in London, England.

The following results are courtesy of Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) via our live coverage partner RAJAH.com.

WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Seth "Freakin'" Rollins (C) vs. Finn Balor

The video package airs to tell the story leading up to our next match of the evening, which features the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on-the-line, as Seth "Freakin'" Rollins goes one-on-one against Finn Balor of The Judgment Day.

We return inside the O2 Arena and "The Demon" Finn Balor version of The Judgment Day theme music plays as the group-leader makes his way out and heads to the ring with a wild demonic purple mask on and his hoodie up.

Balor settles in the ring and his music dies down. Now he awaits the arrival of his opponent. We hear "BURN IT DOWN!" and the crowd goes insane for the 100th time this afternoon, as the reigning and defending WWE World Heavyweight Champion emerges.

Seth "Freakin'" Rollins heads to the ring as the fans loudly sing along with the "Whoa-oh's" to his entrance tune. He settles inside the ring and "The Visionary" and "The Revolutionary" proceeds to play the conductor, leading the fans in singing with his tune after the music cuts off.

The ring announcer handles the formal pre-match ring introductions for this championship contest and then we get ready for battle. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our co-main event of WWE Money In The Bank 2023.

As the match gets started, Michael Cole points out on commentary the taped up ribs of Rollins, noting Balor has targeted this area on his many sneak attacks throughout the past several weeks, which he mentions continued at a WWE live event as recently as last night.

We see some good back-and-forth action in the early goings, and then things start picking up as each guy trades attempts on their finishers. Neither connects until Rollins hits a Pedigree. Before he can cover Balor, we see Damian Priest come out with his Money In The Bank briefcase in-hand.

The fans chant "Cash-it-in!" as he stalks the ringside area with his eyes locked on Rollins, who is glaring back at him. The distraction allows Balor to take over, and he hits Coup de Grace after Coup de Grace on Rollins on the floor, hurting his already injured ribs.

Balor heads to the top rope and gets ready for one more Coup De Grace but a simple distraction from Priest at ringside ends up screwing his own teammate, as Balor misses the last Coup De Grace. Rollins capitalizes and scores the follow-up pin attempt on an unsuspecting Balor to pull off the win.

Winner and STILL WWE World Heavyweight Champion: Seth "Freakin'" Rollins