Iyo Sky Wins Women's WWE Money In The Bank Match 2023

Iyo Sky is Miss WWE Money In The Bank 2023!

The following results are courtesy of Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) via our live coverage partner RAJAH.com.

Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Zelina Vega vs. Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark vs. Bayley vs. Iyo Sky vs. Trish Stratus

We head to a commercial break and when we return, the pre-match video package airs to get us ready for our second namesake match, as it's time for the Women's Money In The Bank ladder match.

With that said, the ring entrances begin after the formal in-ring pre-match introductions by the ring announcer. Out first, representing The Judgment Day according to Samantha Irvin, is Bayley. Whoops! Damage CTRL, Sammy!

Next she introduces Iyo Sky, as representing Damage CTRL. She's batting .500 now. Representing LWO out next is Zelina Vega. Alright, she's back to being an above .500 batter as a ring announcer. That's respectable.

Zoey Stark is introduced next and then out after her comes the WWE Hall of Fame legend, Trish Stratus. Real quick, just need to say thank you, Trish! Finally, "The Man" is introduced and the crowd goes ballistic as Becky Lynch makes her way out.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our Women's Money In The Bank ladder match. We see Trish and Zoey immediately join forces to take out most of the competition. They then focus on trying to get the ladder in the ring and begin their climb.

Others start filtering back in to stop Trish and Zoey. The fans break out in their super loud "Hey Bayley!" chants and crazy, crazy loud singing for Bayley like they did during Friday night's SmackDown. Bayley finally screams, "SHUT UP!"

Iyo Sky ends up hitting a wild moonsault off the top of the ladder set up in the ring, splashing onto a pile of bodies down below. Trish and Becky end up alone in the ring and they wildly duke it out as the commentators talk about their recent intense rivalry.

We keep seeing spots take place and then Trish and Becky end up alone and they pick up where they left off with their wild hockey style punch-exchanges. Trish hits her Stratusfaction onto a ladder. Zoey Stark pulls handcuffs from under the ring. Trish chokes Becky as Zoey gets ready to cuff her to the corner of the ring.

Lynch fights back after only one cuff is put on her hand. The other one s dangling as she beats down Trish and Zoey. She clears off the commentary table but turns around into a two-on-one attack from Trish and Zoey. A ladder bridge is set up across the ring apron and announce table.

"The Man" hits a Man-Handle Slam on Trish on the ladder bridge. Ouch. She then turns around into a turning corkscrew splash from Zoey. In the ring, Zelina and Zoey start to climb opposing sides of the ladder. Zelina flips over and hits Code Red on Zoey on another ladder bridge. Ouch!!

Iyo Sky ends up alone and climbing the ladder. She gets her hand on the briefcase and essentially has this one won, but her own Damage CTRL teammate Bayley pushes the ladder over. She screws her own teammate and begins climbing herself now.

Lynch climbs up the other side and grabs Bayley by the ear and then a fish-hook, to drag her down. She climbs back up but Bayley grabs the loose handcuff. Iyo Sky comes in but Lynch takes them both out. Bayley stops Lynch again.

Iyo Sky grabs the loose handcuff from Lynch and cuffs it to Bayley. Now both are stuck and can't climb, so Iyo climbs up past them, literally climbing over Bayley as payback and getting to the top. She sits on the top rung and pulls down the briefcase for the win. Awesome match.

Winner and 2023 Mrs. Money In The Bank: Iyo Sky