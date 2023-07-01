Cody Rhodes Defeats Dominik Mysterio At WWE Money In The Bank 2023

Cody Rhodes put Dominik Mysterio in his place during today's WWE Money in the Bank premium live event from London, England.

The following results are courtesy of Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) via our live coverage partner RAJAH.com.

Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio

We see the pre-match video package for our next match of the evening after a quick commercial break. The stories leading up to tonight's showdown between Cody Rhodes and Dominik Mysterio are shown.

The package wraps up and then we shoot inside the building where Dominik Mysterio's theme hits and out he comes with "Mami" by his side as always. Dom Dom and Rhea Ripley settle into the ring and his music dies down.

Now the theme for Cody Rhodes hits and out comes "The American Nightmare" to a plain ridiculously loud pop, followed by the loudest sustained crowd sing-along theme song session ever, as the U.K. fans loudly belt out the entrance tune of Cody Rhodes.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Dom pushes past Cody and poses on the ropes as the crowd loudly boos him. Dom runs and avoids Cody but then catches him with a sneaky punch that Cody sells well. Cody goes after him again but caught a slap this time.

Cody gets angry and yanks his cast off and in a rage goes out after Dom, who runs away and tries sprinting to the back. Cody gets his hands on him, brings him back in the ring and starts to tear him apart.

Rhea Ripley ends up in a staredown with Cody. While this is going on, Dom is taking the turnbuckle padding off the top turnbuckle in one of the corners. He turns and Cody drills him from the ring apron, but then Rhea trips Cody up and he slams face-first into the steel ring steps.

Back in the ring, Dom Dom continues to add to the punishment Cody has taken, as he enjoys his first offensive run in the bout. Dom throws Cody back out to the floor and then he repeatedly bounces Cody's head off the commentary table.

The fans loudly break out in a "Oh, Dominik's a waaaanker!" song-chant. Cody starts to fire up some more and he begins hitting his trademark spots, culminating with a Cross Rhodes for the win. After the match, Cody bows down and kisses the ring like always. Fun stuff. Crazy crowd atmosphere throughout. No Brock Lesnar. No main event.

Winner: Cody Rhodes