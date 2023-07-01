GUNTHER Retains WWE Intercontinental Championship, Drew McIntyre Returns At Money In The Bank 2023

GUNTHER remains unstoppable retaining the WWE Intercontinental Championship during today's Money in the Bank premium live event in London, England, but it was events after his match against Matt Riddle that drew the most attention.

Following his win, GUNTHER was celebrating in the ring when Drew McIntyre, who hasn't been seen since WrestleMania 39 returned to attack GUNTHER and raise the Intercontinental Championship high, clearly indicating where his sights are set!

The following results are courtesy of Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) via our live coverage partner RAJAH.com.

WWE Intercontinental Championship

GUNTHER (C) vs. Matt Riddle

We shoot to Kayla Braxton backstage for a quick interview with Mr. Money In The Bank Damian Priest. After that, we see the video package for the WWE Intercontinental Championship showdown between GUNTHER and Matt Riddle.

Now we return inside the O2 Arena where Matt Riddle's theme hits and out comes "The Original BRO" for our next title match of the evening. He settles in the ring and awaits the arrival of his opponent.

The theme for Imperium hits and out comes the reigning and defending WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, as introduced by his fellow Imperium mates. Both guys are settled inside the squared circle now and ready for battle.

After that, we hear the bell sound and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Riddle jumps into the early offensive lead, securing a submission attempt on GUNTHER, who ends up tied into the ropes. GUNTHER fights back and knocks Riddle senseless with a single chop.

We hear the commentators remind us about the leg / ankle injury of Riddle, which GUNTHER targets with his attack straight out of the gate. At one point, he rips the tape off the foot and ankle of Riddle and goes to work on smashing the bones.

Riddle fights back and hits a big running knee, but lands with all of his weight on his bum wheel. He remains in the offensive driver's seat, however, and moments later even connects with a floating bro off the top-rope for a close near fall.

GUNTHER power bombs Riddle and then locks in an ankle lock. Riddle fights it but GUNTHER cranks back further on it and "The Original BRO" eventually has no choice but to tap out. With the submission win, GUNTHER retains his I-C title.

Winner and STILL WWE Intercontinental Champion: GUNTHER

Drew McIntyre Returns, Lays Out GUNTHER

Once the match wraps up, we see GUNTHER celebrating his victory with his I-C title. We see some highlights from the entertaining bout and then out of nowhere, it happened.

The sword slice that nearly blows the roof off of the O2 Arena in London is heard.

"The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre emerges to a sustained roar from the U.K. crowd. He makes his way down to the ring and ends up in an intense staredown with GUNTHER. The two end up duking it out and McIntyre lays out GUNTHER with a Claymore Kick.