NEW Undisputed WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions Crowned At Money In The Bank 2023

New Undisputed WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions were crowned at today's WWE Money in the Bank 2023 premium live event. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez won the straps in shocking fashion when Shayna Baszler turned on her friend and tag partner Ronda Rousey!

The following results are courtesy of Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) via our live coverage partner RAJAH.com.

Undisputed WWE Women's Tag-Team Championship

Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler (C) vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

The familiar sounds of the entrance music for "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey plays and out comes the women's MMA pioneer and former WrestleMania headliner along with "The Submission Magician" Shayna Baszler for their latest Undisputed WWE Women's Tag-Team title defense.

After the reigning and defending champs settle in the ring, their music dies down and Raquel Rodriguez's tunes play. She stops at the top of the ramp and her music stops and then the theme for Liv Morgan plays. The challengers head to the ring together.

Now the bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Liv Morgan, wearing blatant London Jack colored ring gear, kicks things off against Shayna Baszler in the early goings. Morgan jumps into the early offensive lead. She hits a big diving splash on Rousey and Baszler at ringside.

Rodriguez and Rousey end up as the legal two in the ring moments later and the two climb to the top rope together. Rousey leaps and slaps on a flying triangle choke as Rodriguez sits atop the top turnbuckle screaming in pain. Rodriguez stands up and leaps still in the hold, power-bombing her way free.

Baszler tags in, as does Morgan. Baszler slaps an armbar on Morgan, who screams in pain. Rousey slaps an ankle lock on Morgan while she's still in the armbar from Baszler. Morgan screams like crazy but Rodriguez makes the save before she taps out.

Rousey and Rodriguez fight at ringside and "Rowdy" Ronda gets sent into the steel ring post. Baszler locks in her clutch-finisher. Morgan hangs on. Rousey tags in and heads towards Morgan but Baszler ends up attacking Rousey out of nowhere as the crowd explodes. She slaps her finisher on Rousey and chokes her out. She leaves her laying as the crowd goes bat-sh*t crazy. Morgan looks stunned.

Baszler storms off as Rousey tries recovering. Rodriguez tags Morgan back in, but first power bombs Rousey. Morgan comes in and hits her Oblivion for the pin fall victory. We have new champs.

Winners and NEW Undisputed WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez