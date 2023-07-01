Damian Priest Wins Men's WWE Money In The Bank Match 2023

Damian Priest is the new WWE Mr. Money In The Bank!

During the opening of Saturday's WWE Money in the Bank 2023 premium live event The Judgement Day member earned himself a future chance at WWE world championship gold!

Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Logan Paul vs. LA Knight vs. Damian Priest vs. Santos Escobar vs. Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Butch

The Pulp Fiction-style cold open video package airs to get the main card officially off-and-running on the WWE Network on Peacock. It wraps up, and then we shoot inside the O2 Arena in London, England for the first time today.

Michael Cole welcomes us inside a jam-packed O2 Arena filled with a sold out crowd of 18,885 members of the WWE Universe in London. It's apparent straight out the gate that it's gonna be an insanely hot crowd today.

The ring announcer begins the formal ring introductions for our opening contest, which will be the Men's Ladder Match Money In The Bank bout. The Brawling Brutes theme hits and Cole proclaims it is, in fact, "FIGHT NIGHT!"

Butch makes his way out accompanied by Sheamus and Ridge Holland. The fans give him a big home country reaction as he settles in the ring. Out next to an even bigger pop is Shinsuke Nakamura. The fans sing along with his theme as he makes his charismatic ring entrance.

Now coming out with some tribal war paint and ring gear on is the LWO's own Santos Escobar. He settles in the ring and his music dies down. Now The Judgment Day theme plays as the ghoulish graphics flash on the wide arena crowd shot.

Damian Priest emerges to some heat and makes his way to join Butch, Nakamura and Escobar in the ring. He's also wearing an elaborate ring entrance gear with some mythical looking shoulder pads. The lights go down and when they come back on, Ricochet's music plays and out he comes to another mega pop from the fired-up UK crowd.

The theme for LA Knight hits and the crowd goes completely and totally bonkers. Out comes The Rock Jr. soaking in the moment as the fans very, very loudly chant "LA Knight! LA Knight!" He settles in the ring and poses for the crowd and they pop even louder. Deafening.

Logan Paul's theme hits and out he comes in his blue and yellow elaborate ring gear, complete with the head band. He comes out to an enormously loud negative reaction. The fans boo like crazy as the social media mega-star joins the rest of the field in the ring. Everyone is settled in and our opener is about to get underway.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Everyone immediately gangs up on Logan Paul and the roof almost blows off the O2 Arena. Everyone splinters out to the floor except for Logan Paul, who ends up free and alone to bring the first ladder into the ring.

Shinsuke Nakamura stops him and puts the boots to him in the corner. Damian Priest comes in from behind and takes Nakamura out to kill the crowd's enthusiasm. Priest grabs a ladder but Escobar stops him from doing anything. Ricochet helps Santos as the fans break out into a loud song-chant of some kind.

LA Knight hits the ring again and cleans house as the crowd once more goes totally bonkers. Nakamura hits him with a big kick and the crowd boos. Wade Barrett talks on commentary about Lil Uzi Vert having a new song dedicated to "The King of Strong Style." Nakamura and Butch end up in a big striking exchange until Escobar joins the mix.

Logan Paul gets involved and the crowd boos some more. Butch exits the ring and pulls out a table for a huge pop. Butch then pulls a cricket bat from under the ring. Michael Cole didn't know what it was, but thankfully Barrett smartened him up. Logan makes a pact with Priest at ringside and they pull out another table.

After the two set up two tables, Logan tries buddying up with Priest again, but when he goes for a high-five, Priest decks him. The fans chant "You deserve it!" at Paul. Ricochet launches himself through the ladder onto a pile of bodies on the floor for a huge pop. LA Knight begins to climb and the crowd goes nuts, but Logan Paul hits a Russian leg sweep off the ladder to stop him.

We see Paul leap off the top-rope out to the floor, where Priest catches him on the way down with a vicious uppercut. Now the ring steps are brought into play. A ladder is set up like a bridge over the ring steps and ring apron. Priest goes for a spot to Logan on this set up but Nakamura gets involved. Nakamura lays Priest on the ladder and hopes on the ring apron. Logan Paul stops him.

Now we see Logan Paul run off the ring apron and hit a big frog splash onto Priest on the ladder bridge -- which didn't budge even a little. Ouch. We see replays of that as Michael Cole talks about it being a new viral moment, which Barrett predicts will be number one on social media in about 30 seconds.

Back in the ring, Ricochet and Nakamura set up a ladder and start duking it out. Nakamura and Escobar end up climbing the ladder, where Nakamura slaps an armbar on the LWO member over the top rung of the ladder. Butch hops on Escobar's back with a choke. They climb back down in the hold and end up laid on a ladder bridge still in the choke, where Ricochet runs over and flips and splashes on them for a loud "Holy sh*t!" chant and then a loud "This is Awesome!" one.

Everyone ends up in a stand off and then they start wildly slugging it out as the crowd goes wild. Paul hits a blockbuster but is caught by Ricochet with a shooting star press right afterwards. Santos hits a big death valley driver on Ricochet. Nakamura sends him to the mat and starts climbing. He turns and leaps off with a flying kick to the LWO member.

Now we see everyone on the floor where Butch climbs up a ladder at ringside and hits a back flip to splash on everyone. The crowd goes crazy. Logan Paul ends up in the ring alone and he starts climbing the ladder under the briefcases. Ricochet stops him and the two start duking it out. Paul drops him and climbs again but then Santos stops him.

Santos starts to climb but Nakamura drags him down. Nakamura then starts climbing on one side, while Santos climbs on the other. LA Knight re-enters the ring with an additional ladder, which he uses as a weapon before setting it up beside the other one in the middle of the ring. Escobar leaps off his ladder and connects with a hurricanrana on Knight on the other ladder.

Nakamura is left alone and he begins climbing until Escobar begins climbing up as well. Logan Paul and Ricochet climb up as well. Ricochet and Logan kick over Santos and Nakamura's ladder and they crash and burn on the floor. Ricochet and Paul begin trading atop their ladder. LA Knight comes in but is kicked away by each guy. He then pushes over their ladder. Paul and Ricochet but land on the top rope and then Ricochet hits a Spanish Fly on Paul out of the ropes and through the two tables set up at ringside earlier on.

Priest chokeslams Butch off a ladder onto another ladder in the corner. Ouch. Knight stops Priest and knocks him off. Santos comes in but Knight takes him out. Nakamura comes in but Knight throws him out. He plays to the crowd and starts his climb. He nearly gets the briefcase down but Priest grabs him for a chokeslam. They trade shots and then Priest hits a Broken Arrow to take Knight off the ladder. He climbs up and takes down the briefcase.

Winner and 2023 Mr. Money In The Bank: Damian Priest