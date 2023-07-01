WWE Money In The Bank 2023 Results (7/1/2023): O2 Arena, London, England

WWE MONEY IN THE BANK RESULTS (7/1/2023)

The "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." opening signature narrated by John Cena flashes on the screen and then we shoot to the start of the WWE Money In The Bank 2023 Kickoff Show.

Jackie Redmond introduces us to the pre-show from inside WWE Studios. She is joined by Peter Rosenberg and Matt Camp. The three begin talking about the significance of tonight's show after welcoming Redmond aboard the pre-show panels going forward, and joining the broadcast team as the new backstage interviewer on Monday Night Raw.

From there, the trio starts running down the scheduled lineup for the show as the official match graphics flash across the screen. We then shoot to our first of several video packages that tell the stories leading up to the matches scheduled for today's premium live event.

The first video package looks not as one specific match, but the history of the Money In The Bank show, with a detailed look at statistics and records surrounding past men's and women's ladder matches at Money In The Bank events. This is similar to the annual Royal Rumble stats and records packages that WWE produces.

Now we return inside the WWE Studios where the pre-show panel talk about the opening match for today's show being the Men's Money In The Bank ladder match, with Logan Paul vs. LA Knight vs. Damian Priest vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet vs. Butch vs. Santos Escobar.

After the announcement regarding the opener is made, the panel shifts gears and talks about the Women's Money In The Bank ladder match. The video package for the bout airs and then we return to the pre-show panel, where they start talking about Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio.

The video package for "The American Nightmare" vs. "Dirty Dom" bout airs now. When it wraps up, we return to the panelists, who weigh in further on the bout. From there, we switch the focus to the scheduled Intercontinental title showdown between GUNTHER and Matt Riddle.

We see the package for the I-C title bout and then the panelists talk more about the match before we talk again about the men's and women's ladder matches. We see footage from last night's SmackDown where Butch ended up taking the briefcase down as a possible preview of things to come later today.

From there, the Kickoff Show shifts gears again and we hear Redmond, Rosenberg and Camp starting to talk about the scheduled WWE World Heavyweight Championship showdown between Seth "Freakin'" Rollins and "The Demon" Finn Balor. A lengthy video package airs to promote this showdown later this afternoon.

Rosenberg and Camp team up on Redmond, teasing her about being the new backstage Raw interviewer and picking against a member of The Judgment Day. "Rhea, meet Jackie!" The talk then shifts to focus on the scheduled Undisputed WWE Women's Tag-Team Championship clash between reigning title-holders Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, and former champs Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Kayla Braxton Talks To An Emotional Paul Heyman

Kayla Braxton is shown standing outside the locker room of Roman Reigns. She knocks on the door hoping to get a word with "The Tribal Chief," but of course, "The Wise Man" Paul Heyman comes out. Braxton says she's never seen Heyman this uncomfortable.

Heyman looks emotional. Tearing up and choked up as he says he's never seen Roman Reigns like this. He says he's been with this family for years and has known The Usos since they were four years old. He asks Braxton if she's got any idea what Reigns is capable of.

He tears up more as he talks about what Sika used to do in bars and on islands in his day. He says it's not enough for Reigns to prove that The Usos aren't the best tag team in WWE. He wants to wipe them off the face of WWE.

He says the beating that Reigns is gonna put on The Usos is going to violate the code of sports entertainment. He says it's not gonna be PG and it's not gonna be fun to watch. He says it's gonna go down like this -- smashed, stacked, pinned, shipped out of WWE -- permanently. "And there's nothing that I can do to stop it." He walks back in the locker room.

Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Logan Paul vs. LA Knight vs. Damian Priest vs. Santos Escobar vs. Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Butch

The Pulp Fiction-style cold open video package airs to get the main card officially off-and-running on the WWE Network on Peacock. It wraps up, and then we shoot inside the O2 Arena in London, England for the first time today.

Michael Cole welcomes us inside a jam-packed O2 Arena filled with a sold out crowd of 18,885 members of the WWE Universe in London. It's apparent straight out the gate that it's gonna be an insanely hot crowd today.

The ring announcer begins the formal ring introductions for our opening contest, which will be the Men's Ladder Match Money In The Bank bout. The Brawling Brutes theme hits and Cole proclaims it is, in fact, "FIGHT NIGHT!"

Butch makes his way out accompanied by Sheamus and Ridge Holland. The fans give him a big home country reaction as he settles in the ring. Out next to an even bigger pop is Shinsuke Nakamura. The fans sing along with his theme as he makes his charismatic ring entrance.

Now coming out with some tribal war paint and ring gear on is the LWO's own Santos Escobar. He settles in the ring and his music dies down. Now The Judgment Day theme plays as the ghoulish graphics flash on the wide arena crowd shot.

Damian Priest emerges to some heat and makes his way to join Butch, Nakamura and Escobar in the ring. He's also wearing an elaborate ring entrance gear with some mythical looking shoulder pads. The lights go down and when they come back on, Ricochet's music plays and out he comes to another mega pop from the fired-up UK crowd.

The theme for LA Knight hits and the crowd goes completely and totally bonkers. Out comes The Rock Jr. soaking in the moment as the fans very, very loudly chant "LA Knight! LA Knight!" He settles in the ring and poses for the crowd and they pop even louder. Deafening.

Logan Paul's theme hits and out he comes in his blue and yellow elaborate ring gear, complete with the head band. He comes out to an enormously loud negative reaction. The fans boo like crazy as the social media mega-star joins the rest of the field in the ring. Everyone is settled in and our opener is about to get underway.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Everyone immediately gangs up on Logan Paul and the roof almost blows off the O2 Arena. Everyone splinters out to the floor except for Logan Paul, who ends up free and alone to bring the first ladder into the ring.

Shinsuke Nakamura stops him and puts the boots to him in the corner. Damian Priest comes in from behind and takes Nakamura out to kill the crowd's enthusiasm. Priest grabs a ladder but Escobar stops him from doing anything. Ricochet helps Santos as the fans break out into a loud song-chant of some kind.

LA Knight hits the ring again and cleans house as the crowd once more goes totally bonkers. Nakamura hits him with a big kick and the crowd boos. Wade Barrett talks on commentary about Lil Uzi Vert having a new song dedicated to "The King of Strong Style." Nakamura and Butch end up in a big striking exchange until Escobar joins the mix.

