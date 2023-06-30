WWE Smackdown Results for June 30, 2023

Featured below are complete WWE Friday Night SmackDown results from Friday, June 30, 2023. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on FOX.

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS (6/30/2023)

An "In Memory Of" graphic for Darren Drozdov airs and then we shoot to the regular "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together" opening signature narrated by John Cena to get this week's Money In The Bank 2023 "go-home" edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown off-and-running.

Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Championships

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (C) vs. Pretty Deadly

From there, we shoot inside the O2 Arena in London, England for the first WWE television show to emanate from the region in over four years. The arena is jam-packed with 18,617 fans and Michael Cole and Wade Barrett welcome us to the show.

The two then begin running down the scheduled lineup for tonight's show. Michael Cole does a quick ad-read for Progression Auto and then the bell sounds. The ring announcer begins the formal pre-match ring introductions for our championship opener.

On that note, we hear the familiar sounds of Kevin Owens' theme music and "The Prize Fighter" emerges to a big reaction. He stops at the top of the stage and his music fades down. Sami Zayn's catchy-ass tune plays and out comes his tag-team partner to a ridiculously loud reaction.

His music cuts off but the fans are still loudly singing it. Zayn plays conductor. Now the theme for Pretty Deadly plays to drown out the positive noise in the building. Kit Wilson and Elton Prince head to the ring as their Dude Love-sounding entrance tune plays.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our first match of the evening, which features the Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Championships on-the-line. We see the giant disco ball hanging above the ring and the referee holds the blue and red title belts up to show these four what they are fighting for.

Zayn and Wilson kick things off for their respective teams as the crowd continues to absolutely bonkers in the background with "Ole! Ole!" chants as Zayn works over the arm of the Pretty Deadly member. Wilson switches to a side head lock on Zayn, but Zayn escapes and takes back over.

Wilson and Prince get in some double-team offense on Zayn after Prince tags in. The two bounce Zayn's head off the commentary desk and then the ring apron. On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see Wilson and Prince taking turns tagging in and out to keep a fresh man on Zayn, who they keep isolated on their side of the ring. Zayn eventually buys himself enough time to make the much-needed tag to Owens.

"The Prize Fighter" hits the ring off the hot tag and goes on a fired up offensive comeback for his team, experiencing pure joy because he's getting to do what he loves best -- punch people in the face. Particularly those he isn't overly fond of, such as ole' Kit and Elton.

Owens hits a big senton splash from the ring to the floor and then hits a cannonball in the corner. Zayn joins him in the ring and helps beat down the challengers as the crowd goes bonkers. Owens' leg buckles and gives out on him and he collapses.

Zayn is smashed into the steel steps at ringside by the other member of Pretty Deadly. In the ring, Prince continues to work on the weakened leg of Owens. The two hit a big double-team spot for a super close near fall.

Pretty Deadly hit their double-team finisher and go for the cover on Owens, but Zayn breaks it up just in time. Now the champs start to shift the offensive momentum back in their favor, as Owens is coming back to life. He makes the tag to Zayn, who finishes the shifting of momentum into their favor.

He hits a Blue Thunder Bomb for a close near fall on Wilson and then continues to beat down Pretty Deadly as the crowd comes to life in the background. Zayn hits an exploder suplex and Owens follows up with a Stunner. Zayn hits his Helluva Kick for the pin fall victory. Great opener.

Winners and STILL Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Champions: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

Ridge Holland Given A Match By Adam Pearce

Megan Morant interviews Adam Pearce. Sheamus is looking for Solo Sikoa to deal with him after his attack on Ridge Holland. The Brawling Brutes walk up and Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch have a verbal exchange with the WWE authority figure.

As a result of the conversation, this results in a title eliminator bout being set up against the United States Champion Austin Theory. That match is up next.

WWE United States Championship Contender's Match

Austin Theory (C) vs. Ridge Holland

From there, we head back inside the O2 Arena where we hear the familiar sounds of "A-Town Down," as the reigning WWE United States Champion Austin Theory makes his way to the ring for our next match of the evening.

As Theory settles inside the squared circle for this championship contender's match, we shift gears and hear to a pre-match commercial break. When we return from the break, we see Theory pacing in the ring.

The theme for The Brawling Brutes hits and Michael Cole proclaims it "FIGHT NIGHT!" as Ridge Holland makes his way down to the ring for this scheduled United States Championship eliminator bout against Theory. Sheamus and Butch head to the back.

Now the bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. The crowd is fired up for this one as well, as loud "Theory Sucks!" chants spread throughout the O2 Arena in London as these two mix it up in the early goings.

Holland puts up a decent fight in the first minute or so, but Theory quickly takes over as we head into the finish, which sees the John Cena conqueror score a relatively easy victory over The Brawling Brute with a drop kick to the throat.

Once the match wraps up, we see Theory show bad sportsmanship, to the surprise of nobody in the O2, as he continues to beat down an already defeated Holland. This leads to "The Celtic Warrior" running down from the back.

He goes for a Brogue Kick, but Theory avoids it and heads to the back. We then see a teaser video promoting tonight's main event segment, with The Usos and Roman Reigns & Solo facing off before The Bloodline Civil War at Money In The Bank. We head to a commercial.

Winner: Austin Theory

Karrion Kross Sends A Message To AJ Styles

As the ring crew runs into the squared circle to clean up the ring mat, we shoot to a vignette. We see a typical dark and ominous style video with Karrion Kross sending a message to AJ Styles. It ends with his "Tik-Tok ..." routine. Scarlett was also featured in the quick video segment.

Bayley vs. Shotzi

Following a Bloodline catch-up highlight package, we hear the familiar sounds of Damage CTRL's theme music. Bayley and Iyo Sky make their way down to the ring and settle inside for our next match of the evening.

Bayley's spot in the Money In The Bank ladder match is on-the-line in this one. We head to a pre-match commercial break. When we return, we see footage of how this match was agreed to by Iyo Sky without Bayley's consent last week.

Out next is Shotzi, who joins Bayley in the ring for one-on-one action, as the Money In The Bank briefcases hang high above the center of the ring. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this women's singles bout.

"Hey Bayley!" chants fill the O2 Arena as the Damage CTRL leader and the tank-driving women's Superstar mix it up in the early goings. The chants turn into singing of "Hey Bayley....Oooh...ahhh...I wanna know ...ooohh...if you'll be my girl!"

We see Zelina Vega watching on via a monitor backstage as Bayley goes for a cover after a Bayley to belly. The fans continue to sing that and Bayley looks at the crowd and smiles and shakes her head, "Nope!" This is a wild atmosphere. Very wild.

Shotzi takes over on offense but when she has Bayley dead to rights and goes for the cover, we see Iyo Sky put Bayley's foot on the ropes. This leads to Bayley finishing off Shotzi after another assist from Sky moments later.

She scores the win and remains in the Money In The Bank women's ladder match. After the win, we see footage of Logan Paul's announcement about joining the Men's Money In The Bank ladder match and the brawl with the rest of the competitors in the bout. We then head to another break.

Winner and REMAINING in Women's Money In The Bank: Bayley

Bayley & Iyo Sky Cut Shotzi's Hair

When we return from the break, we see Bayley and Iyo Sky beating down Shotzi backstage. They hit a double suplex on a table and then Iyo holds Shotzi as Bayley slices some of her hair off.

"The Grayson Waller Effect" With Logan Paul

Grayson Waller is introduced and out he comes to host a very special pre-Money In The Bank edition of "The Grayson Waller Effect" with special guest, social media sensation, Logan Paul.

Logan Paul makes his way out to a big mixed bag reaction, with a ton of boos. The two talk briefly but then LA Knight's theme hits. The crowd goes absolutely bonkers for Knight -- YEAH!

Knight wants to talk at them for a minute, as you would expect! The crowd is eating it up with a spoon. Much like on Monday Night Raw, this segment turns into a giant Men's Ladder Match advertisement for Money In The Bank, as Santos Escobar, Butch and company start to brawl. We head to another commercial.

LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar vs. Butch

This culminates with a big triple-threat match taking place, pitting Santos Escobar vs. Butch vs. LA Knight. Logan Paul hangs around at ringside to take this one in up-close-and-personal.

As the bell sounds to get this one off-and-running, we hear another loud "F-YOU Logan!" chant break out inside the O2 Arena, and spread like wildfire. A funny "Ohhhh...Logan's-a-waaaanker!" chant spreads throughout the fired-up London crowd next.

Knight hoists Butch up for a choke slam / Rock Bottom type of move and he puts a little too much mustard on it, as Butch goes down right on the back of his neck / top of his head. Ouch. Knight goes for the cover, but it gets broken up by the LWO member.

Following some back-and-forth action, we see one spot that gets the crowd super pumped up, as LA Knight and Logan Paul end up in an intense face-off at ringside while the action continues in the ring.

Santos Escobar ends up diving out to the floor and splashing onto Logan Paul, as LA Knight swerves out of the way. Back in the ring, Santos is caught off guard by Butch, who follows up with the unexpected victory.

Once the match wraps up, the action continues. Butch loads the ladder up and LA Knight throws him out of the ring. Knight gets ready to climb, but Logan ends up connecting on him with his one-punch knockout shot.

Logan Paul starts to climb the ladder now. Butch ends up knocking him out and grabbing the briefcase. The crowd explodes as Butch pulls down the Money In The Bank briefcase.

Winner: Butch

AJ Styles & Michin Respond To Karrion Kross' Challenge

We shoot backstage and see The O.C. AJ Styles goes on to respond to the challenge laid out in the vignette from Karrion Kross earlier in the evening. He ends up accepting the challenge from Kross and Scarlett along with Michin.

WWE Women's World Championship Asuka (C) vs. Charlotte Flair

Now we shoot back inside the O2 Arena where the familiar sounds of Charlotte Flair's theme plays, as "The Queen" makes her way down to the ring for our next match of the evening.

As the 14-time women's champion settles inside the squared circle, we head to a pre-match commercial break. When we return from the break, we see "The Queen" still in the ring awaiting the arrival of the title-holder.

The theme for Asuka plays and now "The Empress of Tomorrow" makes her way down to the ring with her Women's World Championship. The champ settles in the ring for this scheduled one-on-one showdown for the title.

We see, as promised, Bianca Belair has taken the necessary moves to take matters into her own hands, as she told Adam Pearce she would, as "The EST of WWE" turns up in the front row after purchasing a ticket on her own.

After the formal pre-match ring introductions for this championship contest, the referee holds the title up high in the air to show these two ladies what they are fighting for. On that note, the bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

Immediately the crowd breaks out in loud "WOOO!" chants as Charlotte and Asuka begin to mix it up. Flair starts blasting Asuka with repeated chops and the "WOOO!" chants grow louder.

"The Empress of Tomorrow" connects with a code-breaker and then looks for the Asuka lock, but the two roll around and "The Queen" avoids it. Now they hit pin attempts and counters / reversals until they finally get back up.

Charlotte heads to the top-rope, but the champ stops her and then hits her with a back-stabber. Michael Cole asks who is going to win the women's championship as we see a close-up camera shot of Asuka sticking her tongue out.

On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action in this title tilt continues. When we return from the break, we see the action still in progress. Charlotte beats Asuka down on the floor at ringside.

Belair waives her ticket in the faces of the champion and challenger. Asuka gets too close for comfort, which leads to the longest running women's champion of the modern WWE era reacting and fighting back.

The referee notices this and ends up calling a halt to the action, which gives the win to Asuka via disqualification. This leads to Charlotte Flair getting in Bianca Belair's face. Belair ends up hitting Charlotte, before slamming Asuka on the commentary table.

She does the same to Charlotte afterwards. She stands on the announce table herself and defiantly dances to end the post-match scene. The crowd went nuts for this. After this, we head to another commercial break.

Winner via DQ and STILL WWE Women's Champion: Asuka

The Final Showdown Before The Bloodline Civil War

When we return from the break, we see Michael Cole and Wade Barrett seated at ringside. They run down the scheduled lineup for Saturday afternoon's WWE Money In The Bank 2023 premium live event from the O2 Arena in London, England at 3/2c.

From there, we hear the familiar sounds of the bad-ass entrance music of Roman Reigns and out comes YOUR Tribal Chief, and "The Head of the Table" himself. The Universal Champion emerges with a new "THE ONLY ONE" t-shirt, instead of "WE THE ONES."

Solo Sikoa and "The Wise Man" Paul Heyman accompany Roman Reigns as the remaining members of The Bloodline head to the ring for our final segment of the evening here on the Money In The Bank 2023 "go-home" episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

After Reigns, Sikoa and Heyman settle into the ring, he raises his Universal title up high in the air and fireworks explode. On that note, we head to a quick commercial break.

When we return from the break, Reigns begins, "London, England ... ACKNOWLEDGE ME!" He goes on to talk about how for years he let his cousins, The Usos, come out and talk about "WE THE ONES!" He says it's only ever really been one. Roman Reigns is the only one.

Reigns goes on to talk about how he's the only member of the family who wants to forgive and forget with his cousins. He tells The Usos they need to come out here, bow down, apologize, and they can get past this.

The theme for The Usos hits and out comes Jimmy and Jey Uso. They tell Reigns the time for apologizing is way in the past and now it's time for consequences. Jimmy and Jey tell Roman that tomorrow night, they go to war at Money In The Bank.

Jimmy and Jey say that after they beat Reigns tomorrow night, he ain't gonna be The Tribal Chief anymore. They both say they don't wanna be the new Tribal Chief, either. They both say that Solo Sikoa is tripping, but he gets their vote for the next Tribal Chief.

Reigns and Solo share a very, very interesting look, with Reigns looking nervous and Solo smirking. Reigns tells The Usos to shut their mouths coming out here talking like that. He asks if they think this is a game.

They drop their mics. Jey steps up to Roman. Roman says oh you wanna step to me now. He tells Jey he's nothing without him now. He tells Jey to fall in line. Jey pie-faces him, pushing him by the face like Conor McGregor to Michael Chandler, right into a super kick from Jimmy.

Now the fight is on! Jimmy and Solo fight it out at ringside on the floor where Jey beats down Roman in the ring. Security runs out but Uso blasts them with super kicks and then turns and runs and blasts Roman with a Superman punch.

Security breaks things up but Reigns starts manhandling them. Uso does as well as Solo, and the brawl is still on. Jey Uso hits the ropes to build up momentum and then he launches himself over the ropes and splashes on the pile of bodies to take them out.

Michael Cole hypes Money In The Bank and the show goes off the air on that note. Thanks for joining us!