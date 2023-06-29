WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Matt Cardona Says He's Not Been In Communication With Major Promotions

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 29, 2023

During a recent interview with Sam Roberts on Notsam Wrestling, Cardona and Steph De Lander were asked whether they have received contact from higher-ups at the major wrestling promotions.

Cardona revealed he has not been in communication with anybody, and he doesn’t know whether he would go back to either big company right now. Cardona said:

“I have not. I have not been in any communication with anybody. They know my numbers. Listen, I would have a phone call with anybody, but I don’t know if I would go back to either big company right now. I feel like we’re f— killing it. No matter how you define success, accolades, money, happiness, I’m the most successful I’ve ever been in my career. I’d be lying if I said I didn’t want to go back to wrestling in front of a big f— arena or a stadium, or walk into Target or Walmart and we my action figure, not one that I created. Of course I’d have a phone call. But right now, we’re f—- killing it, we’re working out asses off, and we’re f—- loving it. We’re having fun. So it would take three C’s for me to go back somewhere.”


