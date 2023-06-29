WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Status Of CM Punk for Tonight’s AEW Collision

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 29, 2023

Fightful Select has provided an update for tonight’s AEW Collision TV taping in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

It has remained unclear as to why CM Punk wasn’t publicly announced for the show ahead of time, Fightful noted that Punk is in the creative plans for tonight’s event. Punk will be at the FirstOntario Centre and will be performing in some capacity and that has always been the plan. Collision will be airing on tape delay on Saturday, July 1 on TNT at 8:00 pm EST.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 29, 2023 10:08PM


