AEW Rampage SPOILERS For June 30

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
AEW Dynamite took place in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada with another edition of Rampage taped after that show on Wednesday.
The full spoilers can be read below (courtesy of ITN WWE):
- QT Marshall and Johnny TV defeated Matt Hardy and Brother Zay. The QTV crew continued to attack Hardy and Zay after the match, but Billy Gunn and Anthony Bowens made the save.
- Shawn Spears defeated The Blade
- Hikaru Shida defeated Taya Valkyrie
- Claudio Castagnoli defeated Komander to retain the ROH World Championship.
⚡ Jim Cornette Believes AEW Failed To Protect Legend
During his Experience podcast, Jim Cornette vented his anger at the MJF/Hiroshi Tanahashi match which opened Forbidden Door 2023, noting tha [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 29, 2023 06:25PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com