AEW Rampage SPOILERS For June 30

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 29, 2023

AEW Dynamite took place in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada with another edition of Rampage taped after that show on Wednesday.

The full spoilers can be read below (courtesy of ITN WWE):

- QT Marshall and Johnny TV defeated Matt Hardy and Brother Zay. The QTV crew continued to attack Hardy and Zay after the match, but Billy Gunn and Anthony Bowens made the save.

- Shawn Spears defeated The Blade

- Hikaru Shida defeated Taya Valkyrie

- Claudio Castagnoli defeated Komander to retain the ROH World Championship.

Jim Cornette Believes AEW Failed To Protect Legend

During his Experience podcast, Jim Cornette vented his anger at the MJF/Hiroshi Tanahashi match which opened Forbidden Door 2023, noting tha [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 29, 2023 06:25PM


