AEW Rampage SPOILERS For June 30

AEW Dynamite took place in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada with another edition of Rampage taped after that show on Wednesday.

- QT Marshall and Johnny TV defeated Matt Hardy and Brother Zay. The QTV crew continued to attack Hardy and Zay after the match, but Billy Gunn and Anthony Bowens made the save.

- Shawn Spears defeated The Blade

- Hikaru Shida defeated Taya Valkyrie

- Claudio Castagnoli defeated Komander to retain the ROH World Championship.