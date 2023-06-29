WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

When Tony Khan Conceptualized AEW Fight Forever

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 29, 2023

When Tony Khan Conceptualized AEW Fight Forever

AEW Fight Forever was released earlier today, June 29, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.

During a recent episode of the “AEW Unrestricted” podcast, AEW Senior Vice President Nic Sobic revealed that AEW Fight Forever was pitched by Tony Khan early on in the company’s history.

“On day one, Tony Khan creates AEW. On day two, Tony Khan creates AEW Fight Forever. It’s very close to the truth. I was the first employee to AEW. On day one, we pumped a bunch of money into this company to get it off the ground. On day two, we had the nerve to go back and ask him for another pile of money to make this video game. The nice thing about Tony is that he’s not a super emotional thinker. He’s a super strategic, data and high-level thinker. We just presented our case. We said, ‘we think there is a gap in the market for a game like this. AEW’s audience loves video games. You look at social media sentiment and the type of game people have been asking for, this is like 20 years in the making. People have been waiting for this for a long time.’ It was a pretty easy pitch. It was a successful pitch because three and a half years later, we have a video game ready to go.”

Jim Cornette Believes AEW Failed To Protect Legend

During his Experience podcast, Jim Cornette vented his anger at the MJF/Hiroshi Tanahashi match which opened Forbidden Door 2023, noting tha [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 29, 2023 06:25PM


Tags: #aew #fight forever #aew games

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82536/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer