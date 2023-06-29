When Tony Khan Conceptualized AEW Fight Forever

AEW Fight Forever was released earlier today, June 29, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.

During a recent episode of the “AEW Unrestricted” podcast, AEW Senior Vice President Nic Sobic revealed that AEW Fight Forever was pitched by Tony Khan early on in the company’s history.

“On day one, Tony Khan creates AEW. On day two, Tony Khan creates AEW Fight Forever. It’s very close to the truth. I was the first employee to AEW. On day one, we pumped a bunch of money into this company to get it off the ground. On day two, we had the nerve to go back and ask him for another pile of money to make this video game. The nice thing about Tony is that he’s not a super emotional thinker. He’s a super strategic, data and high-level thinker. We just presented our case. We said, ‘we think there is a gap in the market for a game like this. AEW’s audience loves video games. You look at social media sentiment and the type of game people have been asking for, this is like 20 years in the making. People have been waiting for this for a long time.’ It was a pretty easy pitch. It was a successful pitch because three and a half years later, we have a video game ready to go.”