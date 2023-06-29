AEW Blood and Guts 2023 Match Officially Confirmed

During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, an angle took place with The Blackpool Combat Club attacking The Elite and Eddie Kingston.
Jon Moxley got on the microphone and challenged The Elite to a Blood and Guts cage match. The match will take place on the July 19 edition of Dynamite in Boston, MA.
The feud between The Elite & the Blackpool Combat Club continues to intensify as both teams enter...BLOOD & GUTS on Wednesday, July 19th, at the @TDGarden!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 29, 2023
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/lYW3yX7RCV
