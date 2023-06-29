WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Blood and Guts 2023 Match Officially Confirmed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 29, 2023

During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, an angle took place with The Blackpool Combat Club attacking The Elite and Eddie Kingston.

Jon Moxley got on the microphone and challenged The Elite to a Blood and Guts cage match. The match will take place on the July 19 edition of Dynamite in Boston, MA.

Tags: #aew #blood and guts

