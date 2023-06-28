WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bryan Danielson's Injury "Worse Than We Thought"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 28, 2023

At Forbidden Door, Bryan Danielson and Kazuchika Okada went up against each other in a main event spectacular show but Danielson struggled through the half-hour match with an injury.

Danielson wrestled much of the match with one arm and post-match Danielson revealed "We think I fractured my right forearm with about ten minutes left to go." Danielson noted he believes that he would miss 6-8 weeks of action.

Danielson’s wife Brie Garcia (Brie Bella) posted a photo of his x-ray which shows the extent of the break with Garcia tweeting:

“Not sure to be proud or chastise him for wrestling 10 more minutes with this break!! Definitely worse than we thought!! Nurse Brie ready for action!!”

If  Brie’s update is correct and he’s facing even longer out, it would put Danielson at risk of missing AEW’s huge Wembley Stadium show on August 27.

