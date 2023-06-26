WWE RAW Results for June 26, 2023

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, June 26, 2023. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-11pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (6/26/2023)

The WWE Money In The Bank 2023 "go-home" episode of Monday Night Raw kicks off with the usual "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." opening signature narrated by pro wrestling legend and Hollywood big-shot John Cena.

Mami & Her Latino Heat Kick Off Raw

We then shoot to a video package that begins three weeks ago, where the seed was planted for the scheduled Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio match at the upcoming WWE Money In The Bank 2023 premium live event.

From there, we shoot inside the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, GA. where the Women's Champion Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio are introduced. The two are already standing in the ring and the insanely loud, non-stop boos begin as Dom Dom tries welcoming us to Monday Night Raw.

Rhea Ripley then tries talking, but the boos continue. "Oh, you wanna boo me, too?" She then brings up the fans' favorite Cody Rhodes and mentions he's been slipping as of late.

Cody Rhodes Confronts The Judgment Day Power Couple

Before she can say anything else, the familiar sounds of Cody Rhodes' theme hits and out comes "The American Nightmare" in a suit, with his arm still in a cast. The fans pop as he makes his way down to the ring as Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves hype Cody vs. Dom Dom at Money In The Bank.

"The American Nightmare" settles in the ring and his music dies down. He tells Dom Dom, who is now standing outside the ring ropes on the apron, while Rhea Ripley is still in the ring in front of him, that he thinks he knows what he was trying to do.

Cody then welcomes us to Monday Night Raw and the fans cheer. Ripley pipes up and then Dom tries to talk, but the fans drown him out with boos. He starts whispering into Mami's ear the stuff he's trying to say, since the fans won't let him speak.

Rhodes then brings up the "mind over matter" catchphrase and asks Dom if he knows where that's from. He informs him that it's from Cat In The Hat and says it's appropriate because Dominik is a scared little boy.

Dom hops off the ring apron and leaves with Ripley. Cody tells Dom, "Oh, come on! Damian Priest isn't running from me. Show me something! Dom, I'm right here! I'll give you a free shot! Let's do this here and now!"

Dominik turns and starts to storm back down to the ring. He hops on the ring apron and then stops. He hops back down, turns around and puts his arm around Mami. The two begin heading back to the back again. Cody tells Dom he wants to find out if he's half the man his father is, or if he's "just Mami's little boy."

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet

The rock violins start playing and out comes "The King of Strong Style" for our opening match on this week's Money In The Bank go-home episode of Monday Night Raw. Japanese legend Shinsuke Nakamura makes his way out and settles in the ring.

On that note, we head to a pre-match commercial break. When we return, we see Bronson Reed sitting at ringside next to the commentators, as they plug the Men's Ladder Match at Saturday's Money In The Bank show.

Now the theme for Ricochet plays and fireworks explode as the fellow fan-favorite makes his way to the ring. As he nears the squared circle for our opening contest on this week's show, the commentators talk about the issues Nakamura and Ricochet have had in recent weeks, costing each other matches.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Nakamura jumps into the early lead, beating Ricochet down in the corner of the ring and then hitting a move for a close pin fall attempt.

We see Reed sitting at ringside again as Nakamura continues to work over Ricochet, connecting with a spinning back elbow. We see Ricochet spinning for a move, but Nakamura avoids it and blasts his smaller opposition with a kick to the bread basket.

Ricochet fires up on offense now and lands a big ax kick. Nakamura slows down his momentum by slapping him in a sleeper hold. Ricochet eventually flips his way out and sends Nakamura over the ropes. Nakamura pops back up and slaps the sleeper back on over the ring ropes.

Nakamura brings Ricochet out to the ring apron, but eats a head kick from Ricochet for his efforts. Ricochet and Nakamura land a big kick at the same time to knock each other off the ring apron, They crash and burn on the floor and Bronson Reed stands up and watches as the battle continues at ringside.

Ricochet ends up hitting Reed with an enzugiri and Nakamura follows that up with a running boot to the face of Reed. The two then head back in the ring, where Ricochet hits a baseball slide dropkick from the ring to Reed on the floor. Nakamura does the same.

Reed hops on the ring apron, but the referee ejects him from ringside. The fans react and Nakamura and Ricochet start to circle each other in the ring before re-engaging. As they do, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action in our opening contest continues.

We return from the break to a camera shot of the two Money In The Bank briefcases hanging above the middle of the ring. Nakamura and Ricochet are working on the mat, with "The King of Strong Style" in the offensive driver's seat.

Ricochet starts to fight back and hits a springboard splash on the Japanese legend to slow down his momentum. He continues to fight into the offensive lead and ultimately finishes Nakamura off with a beautiful 450 splash off the top-rope for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Ricochet

GUNTHER Accepts Matt Riddle's Challenge For Money In The Bank

After the match, we are shown highlights of Matt Riddle challenging GUNTHER to a match for the Intercontinental Championship at WWE Money In The Bank. We then shoot backstage and we see Byron Saxton, who is joined by Riddle.

He talks about the challenge and then up walks Ludwig Kaiser. He starts brawling with him but then is attacked by GUNTHER, who leans down and says his challenge is accepted, before seemingly snapping his leg. We head to a commercial break after this.

Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley Confront Adam Pearce

We shoot backstage upon returning from the break, where Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley confront Adam Pearce. They talk about having the perfect opponent in mind. They walk off. The commentators then set up the Money In The Bank stats package, which airs now.

Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez

At 45 minutes into the show, it's time for our second match of the evening! With that said, the MITB video package wraps up and Joan Jett hits the house speakers inside Enmarket Arena in Savannah, GA. (which sounds like molasses sort of spilling out of your mouth, Office-nerds know what I'm talking about!)

The mean-mugging "Rowdy" Ronda heads to the ring accompanied by fellow Undisputed WWE Women's Tag-Team Champion Shayna Baszler. They settle inside the squared circle and we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, Raquel Rodriguez's theme hits and out she comes accompanied by Liv Morgan. She settles in the ring and the bell sounds to get this match officially off-and-running. Straight out of the gate we see Rousey trying to finish Rodriguez off with an armbar.

They end up hanging over the ropes still in the armbar. After Shayna Baszler gets involved, Liv Morgan runs over and handles things, prompting the crowd in Savannah to explode. Back in the ring, however, Rousey immediately finishes Rodriguez off for the win.

Winner; Ronda Rousey

Seth "Freakin'" Rollins Tells Finn Balor He's Still Standing

Now we shoot to a demonic style interview, straight to camera, where Finn Balor talks in ominous fashion, delivering a message of warning to Seth "Freakin'" Rollins ahead of their WWE World Heavyweight Championship showdown at this Saturday's Money In The Bank 2023 premium live event in London, England. After this, we head to another commercial break.

When we return from the break, we hear "BURN IT DOWN!" and then out comes the reigning title-holder himself as fans sing along with his catchy-ass theme music. "The Visionary" and "The Revolutionary" settles in the ring, where the lights stay down low, and leaves his arms out-stretched as fans continue to sing long after his music cuts off.

Rollins then begins by welcoming everyone in Savannah, GA. to "Monday Night Rollins." He then brings up a special guest in the house tonight, the reigning and defending NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes. Hayes is then shown sitting at ringside on camera. The fans chant "NXT! NXT!" Rollins thanks Hayes for having his back this past Tuesday night.

He goes on to say besides beyond the two flyest guys in the room, he mentions how they are both fighting champions. He says Carmelo Hayes has a title defense tomorrow night on NXT against Baron Corbin. He asks him to please whoop up on Corbin for him. He then shifts gears, changes subjects and begins talking about his own title defense this Saturday at Money In The Bank against Finn Balor.

Seth talks about Finn attacking him multiple times and attempting to turn his ribs into dust. He tells Balor he's still standing. He says Money In The Bank is this Saturday, but why don't you come down here and finish the job right now. He goes to finish up with his "I AM Seth Rollins, I AM a Visionary, etc." routine, and we see Balor slide in from behind in an attempt to get another sneak attack under his belt.

We see Rollins catch Balor coming and now the two begin duking it out. The brawl spills out of the ring and out to the floor, where it almost gets ugly as Balor again looks to damage the already injured ribs of the champ, when NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes provides another assist, having Rollins back and helping him avoid the onslaught from The Judgment Day leader.

Tommaso Ciampa Addresses Attack Of The Miz

We are shown highlights of Tommaso Ciampa's return and victory over The Miz on last week's show. We then shoot to "earlier today" footage that shows Byron Saxton speaking with Ciampa backstage at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, GA.

Ciampa talks about how he hasn't received even one text from The Miz during his entire nine months, 279 days on the shelf. He says it helped him gain clarity on who his real friends are, and it became clear to him that The Miz isn't one.

He says it then occurred to him that he shouldn't be wearing a neon green vest and following Miz around. He says now he's going to dictate his own destiny. We see The Miz walking the halls backstage and Kevin Patrick informs us that Miz vs. Ciampa II is up next. We head to a commercial break on that note.

The Miz Sneak Attacks Tommaso Ciampa

When we return from the break, we see footage of the Finn Balor and Seth Rollins brawl and Carmelo Hayes stopping Balor from using a chair to further injure the already injured ribs of the champion. The commentators then inform us that Carmelo Hayes vs. Finn Balor will take place tonight.

Tommaso Ciampa's old-school Taz WWE entrance theme with the beeping intro plays and the returning WWE Superstar makes his way down to the ring for his second TV match since making his comeback on last week's show.

As he heads to the ring, we see The Miz running up from behind him. Miz gets in a sneak attack and the proceeds to deliver a savage beatdown to Ciampa at ringside. He hits a brutal Skull Crushing Finale on his former friend on the entrance ramp. He leaves him laying and walks off.

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Confront GUNTHER & Ludwig Kaiser

Now we shoot backstage and we see Ludwig Kaiser and GUNTHER talking about the Intercontinental title defense at Saturday's Money In The Bank show against Matt Riddle, when up walks Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Kaiser doesn't want to deal with them right now. Owens and Zayn rub it in, asking how they like being confronted when they're busy. They get into an argument and Owens forgets why they're there. Zayn reminds him it's because they attacked Riddle tonight.

Owens says, "We care? Oh yeah, we care! How could you do that to Matt and his ankle!" The bickering continues until Sami Zayn challenges GUNTHER to a one-on-one fight later tonight.

Dominik Mysterio vs. Akira Tozawa

it's time to find out who Dominik Mysterio is going to fight here on Monday Night Raw to show Cody Rhodes if he's half as much of a man as his father, Rey Mysterio, or if he truly is "Mami's little boy." He settles in the ring with Rhea Ripley and we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Dom Dom and Mami in the ring and we wait to find out who his opponent will be. The theme for Akira Tozawa hits and out he comes as Corey Graves commends Dom Dom on taking such a tough challenge so close to his Money In The Bank showdown with Cody Rhodes.

Anyways!

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Dom Dom immediately sneaks Akira and starts putting the boots to him. "Do him like we do in the yard," exclaims Corey Graves on commentary, before pointing out the glow in the eyes of Mami at ringside.

Tozawa hits a diving splash through the ropes onto Dom on the floor moments later, but after a distraction by Rhea Ripley, we see Dom Dom take over and ultimately finish off Akira with a top-rope frog splash for the win.

Winner: Dominik Mysterio

Women's Money In The Bank Summit

We shoot to a dark and ominous video message from The Viking Raiders and Valhalla, who deliver a message of warning to Alpha Academy. We then return inside Enmarket Arena where the familiar sounds of Trish Stratus' theme hits.

Out comes the WWE Hall of Fame legend (thank you, Trish!) accompanied by Zoey Starks. They settle in the ring where Corey Graves leaves the commentary booth to join them, as he will be hosting the Women's Money In The Bank Summit when Monday Night Raw returns.

On that note, we head to another commercial break. When we return from the break, we see the rest of the competitors in the Women's Money In The Bank have joined Trish and Zoey in the ring with Corey Graves.

Becky Lynch's theme music hits and "The Man" comes out last. Each person in the match makes their case for why they are going to win on Saturday. Trish claims she's gonna give everyone a reason to say, "Thank you, Trish." She asks Lynch if she'll be able to do so, and "The Man" responds by drilling Trish in the grill.

All of the ladies scheduled in the Women's Ladder Match for Saturday's WWE Money In The Bank begins brawling in and outside of the ring. The segment ends with Lynch climbing a ladder and pulling off the women's briefcase hanging above the ring. Will things go the same on Saturday?

Carmelo Hayes Addresses Raw Debut Tonight Against Finn Balor

We shoot backstage where Cathy Kelley introduces her guest at this time, NXT World Champion Carmelo Hayes. 'Melo says he was invited here by Seth Rollins. He says Seth is a performer and a champion he aspires to be like.

He says he's gonna handle Rollins' problem in Finn Balor tonight and then defend his title tomorrow night at NXT Gold Rush against Baron Corbin. He says you have to take shots to make shots, and tonight, he ain't gonna miss.

GUNTHER vs. Sami Zayn

Now we head back inside Enmarket Arena where Imperium's theme hits and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, accompanied by fellow Imperium member Ludwig Kaiser.

As the two head to the ring for our next match of the evening here on the Money in The Bank go-home edition of Monday Night Raw, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return, the catchy-ass theme for Sami Zayn hits and out comes one-half of the tag champs. He is joined by Kevin Owens and as Zayn settles inside the squared circle, "The Prize Fighter" joins Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves on commentary.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. After some initial back-and-forth action, we see GUNTHER jump into the offensive lead as we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the commercials, we see the Imperium leader and Intercontinental Champion still very much in charge of the offense. Owens is losing his cool on special guest commentary, particularly when a cocky GUNTHER gets Zayn down and taunts Owens from the ring..

Zayn starts to fight back, which gets Owens even more animated on commentary. The fans rally behind Zayn, as he continues to show signs of life and GUNTHER's grasp on the offensive lead continues to dwindle by the minute.

Things spill out to the floor where Owens stands up from the commentary desk where GUNTHER gets a little too familiar. This leads to a brawl between the two, but in the chaos, Zayn blasts GUNTHER and shifts the offensive momentum in his favor.

Giovanni Vinci ends up using a crutch to the throat of Zayn behind the ref's back, which is followed up by a power bomb from GUNTHER for the pin fall victory.

Winner: GUNTHER

Matt Riddle Gets The Party Started Early

Once the match wraps up, we see Kevin Owens hit the ring and the brawl between the tag champs and Imperium continues. Vinci again starts using his crutch and Imperium is dominating until we hear "BRO!" and Matt Riddle limps down and helps Owens and Zayn clear the ring of the Imperium trio.

Carmelo Hayes vs. Finn Balor

Now we shoot to an extensive video package showcasing the NXT World Champion Carmelo Hayes. After it wraps up, we return inside Enmarket Arena in Savannah, GA. where The Judgment Day theme hits and out comes Finn Balor.

As The Judgment Day leader heads to the squared circle for his scheduled one-on-one showdown against NXT World Champion Carmelo Hayes, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Otis on a stationary bike backstage as Maxxine Dupri stands by and Coach Chad Gable comes in worked up, responding to the message from The Viking Raiders and Valhalla earlier in the show.

From there, we see highlights of Rhea Ripley attacking Natalya on last week's show. We then shoot to Cathy Kelley, who is standing by with Natalya. Nattie reacts to the brutal attack from Mami on last week's show. She says her biggest battle is in her own head.

Nattie challenges Ripley to bring her title next week and face her woman to woman. We finally return back in the arena where The Judgment Day theme is still playing for the single longest ring entrance in history, as Balor is shown still waiting in the ring.

Finally, after a commercial break, a backstage segment and a live backstage interview, we hear Carmelo Hayes' theme hits and out comes the NXT World Champion without Trick Williams. He heads to the ring as the commentators hype his title defense against Baron Corbin at NXT Gold Rush tomorrow night.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Balor immediately jumps into the offensive driver's seat, grounding 'Melo early on and keeping a slow pace to control the faster, younger talent. 'Melo hits a fade away and then a slingshot splash onto Balor on the floor.

Hayes heads back in the ring and poses for the fans in Savannah as we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return from the break, Hayes is still in control, but not for long, as Balor takes over.

The Judgment Day leader starts to dominate the NXT Champion, focusing his offensive attack on the ribs of 'Melo, the same way he targeted his recent sneak attacks on the ribs of WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin'" Rollins. Moments later, Balor hits his top-rope Coup de Grace for the win. Hayes did miss.

Winner: Finn Balor

Cody Rhodes With A Message For Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio

We see Cathy Kelley backstage and she introduces her guest at this time, Cody Rhodes, who is shown playing with his dog. He is asked about his match coming up against Damian Priest. He answers briefly and then shifts topics.

He talks sarcastically about Dominik Mysterio and how the cheap shots Dom have given him have gotten under his skin. He points out that Dirty Dom won't have anyone from The Judgment Day to help him on Saturday. He thanks Cathy and walks off. We head to another commercial break.

Damian Priest vs. Cody Rhodes

As we settle back in from the commercial break, we see a lengthy video package showing the latest from The Bloodline saga. Afterwards, Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves hype The Bloodline Civil War at WWE Money In The Bank and then run down the lineup for Saturday's show.

We settle back inside Enmarket Arena where the familiar sounds of Cody Rhodes' theme hits. "The American Nightmare" emerges to a huge pop from the Savannah audience and heads to the ring for our next match of the evening.

When we return from the break, we see Rhodes in the ring awaiting the arrival of his opponent. Now the theme for Damian Priest hits and out comes The Judgment Day member for our main event of the evening.

Both guys are in the ring and now it's time to get this headline one-on-one attraction officially off-and-running here on the Money In The Bank go-home edition of Monday Night Raw. The bell sounds and we're now underway.

Priest jumps into the early offensive lead, taking it to Rhodes as the commentators talk about Cody still wearing the cast on his arm as a result of the attack from Brock Lesnar many weeks ago. Rhodes starts to fight back, hitting a Gory plex but his arm gives out in the process.

As Cody's arm recovers, he continues to take it to Priest when out comes Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley. The distraction from The Judgment Day duo causes Cody to get attacked from behind by Priest, who connects with a flatliner to shift the offensive momentum back in his favor.

On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as our final match of the evening continues. When we return from the break, we see Priest still in control, hitting a Broken Arrow for a close near fall. We see Ripley and Dom cheering Priest on from ringside.

The fans start to try and rally behind Cody, but it does him no good thus far, as Priest continues beating down "The American Nightmare." A big lariat turns Cody inside out and Damian nearly finishes this one off after that. Cody hangs on, however, and the fight continues.

Priest heads to the top rope, but Cody springs to life like Kurt Angle in his prime and in a single leap, brings Priest down to the mat the hard way. Cody hits a snap power slam that would make big brother Dustin proud, and then connects with a disaster kick.

He fires up and hits a bionic elbow moments later that would make Dusty proud. Cody goes for a figure-four leg lock, but Priest kicks his way free. Priest hits a headlock-driver to shift the momentum back in his favor. The fans chant "Dom, you suck!" out of nowhere and Cody hits a Pedigree.

Damian Priest rolls out to the floor after taking the Pedigree so that Cody can't follow up with a pin attempt. Cody heads to the top-rope for a splash to the floor, but Priest rolls back in the ring and brings Cody down the hard way.

We see Rhea Ripley distract the ref, which allows Dom to sneak in a cheap shot, which sets Priest up for the South of Heaven choke-slam on Cody for a super close near fall. Cody fights back and leaps off the middle rope backwards for a Cody Cutter. He follows up with Cross Rhodes for the win.

After the match, we see Dominik Mysterio get in his latest sneak hit-and-run attack, blasting Cody from behind with a cheap shot, before running out and heading up the ramp arm-and-arm with "Mami" Rhea Ripley. That's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner: Cody Rhodes