News On AEW Holding 2023 Blood & Guts Match

Blood & Guts is reportedly returning in 2023 and AEW officials are in the process of locking down a location and venue for the popular match.

Fightful Select reports that sources believe that Boston is being considered for the Blood & Guts match. AEW will make its debut at TD Garden in Boston for both Dynamite and Rampage on July 19 and there is a very good chance the match will take place in July. The 2021 version of the match took place in May and 2022 one in June.

The Elite against The Blackpool Combat Club is strongly rumored for the match.