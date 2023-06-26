Sting Shoots Down AEW All In Retirement Rumors

WWE Hall of Famer Sting has shot down rumors he will be retiring from the ring at AEW All In 2023 in London, England.

During the post-Forbidden Door media scrum, Sting said that even though his career is drawing to an end, it won’t necessarily take place at Wembley Stadium:

“I have not decided on a date for sure. A lot of people have actually wondered if I was gonna retire in Wembley. That would be kinda cool, but I don’t see that happening. I think I’m gonna continue on. Tony’s kinda been in my ear a little bit here and there, saying, ‘Steve, you can stay as long as you want!’ So I’m not sure how long that’ll be. But like I said a few months ago, ‘Showtime is just about over with,’ and it truly is.

“But I’m looking forward to going back to London. Last time I was there… I was Joker Sting and the crowd loved it. It was not the big arena, the big stadium. It was just the arena, but still, great crowd. And I’m looking forward to heading back over there.”