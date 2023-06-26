MLW Announces Tiara James Will Debut At July 8 Fusion Television Tapings

MLW issued the following press release:
Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.
The women’s featherweight division continues to expand with Tiara James set to make her Major League Wrestling debut Saturday night, July 8 in Philly.
James has emerged on the east coast wrestling circuit impressing league scouts and generating buzz along the way. Now Tiara readies to go major league… but who will face James in her big debut? League officials are in talks with several potential candidates.
Tiara’s debut is a part of the FUSION portion of the card.
Get your tickets and see it go down Saturday, July 8 in Philadelphia at https://www.MLW2300.com.
NEVER SAY NEVER FITE+ CARD
World Heavyweight Championship
Hammerstone (champion) vs. Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas)
Fans Bring The Weapons! World Tag Team Championship
The Samoan SWAT Team (champions) vs. The Calling
Timothy Thatcher vs. “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams
MLW World Featherweight Title vs. wXw World Women’s Title:
Delmi Exo vs. Ava Everett
B3CCA performs LIVE!
FUSION TV TAPING BOUTS
Microman & Mane Event vs. The FBI & Jesus Rodriguez
Ichiban vs. TJ Crawford
O’Shay Edwards debut
Gene Snisky in action!
Tiara James debut
Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:
Jacob Fatu
BOMAYE Fight Club
Mance Warner
Willie Mack
Sam Adonis
1 Called Manders
Mr. Thomas
Matthew Justice
Matt Striker
Mandy León
Mister Saint Laurent
Sam Laterna
Plus MORE
More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.
Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.
*** SPECIAL 7PM FUSION TV TAPING START TIME ***
FITE+ Premium Live Event broadcast begins at 8PM ET.
General Public Doors Open: 5:30 p.m. with a special bell time of: 7:00pm.
The venue is located at: 2300 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA 19148.
DAY OF EVENT INFO
The schedule for the event is as follows:
5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders
6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)
7:00 p.m.: Fusion Showtime
8:00 p.m.: MLW premium live event on FITE+
The world of MLW never stops. See you at the historic 2300 Arena for Major League Wrestling!
MORE ABOUT THE 2300 ARENA
2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events. The 2300 Arena also hosts fashion shows, corporate and private parties, political rallies, conventions and more.
