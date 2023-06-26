The Undertaker and Mick Foley Reunite To Reflect On 1998 WWE Hell In a Cell Match

WWE Hall of Famers The Undertaker and Mick Foley recently reunited to film a special episode of WWE Playback which will look back at the 25th anniversary of their Hell In a Cell match from 1998.
Foley visited Taker’s home in Austin, Texas to film the episode and revealed he is the only man he would interrupt his Disney vacation.
Their memorable match took place at the WWE King of The Ring pay-per-view on June 28, 1998, at the Civic Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The match is often cited as one of the most important matches in both of their careers and one that helped elevate WWE during The Attitude Era.
