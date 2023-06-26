Preview For Tonight's WWE RAW, New Match Revealed, Money In the Bank Go-Home

Tonight’s WWE RAW will air live from the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia with the show set as the go-home the 2023 WWE Money In the Bank.
WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s RAW with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Ronda Rousey taking on Raquel Rodriguez.
WWE has announced the following card for tonight’s RAW:
- The RAW go-home build for WWE Money In the Bank
- Dominik Mysterio will address Cody Rhodes
- WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez
- Becky Lynch, IYO SKY, Bayley, Zelina Vega, Zoey Stark and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus discuss the Women’s MITB Ladder Match in the ring during a Women’s MITB Summit
- WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will update his condition after being attacked by Finn Balor on WWE NXT
