Preview For Tonight's WWE RAW, New Match Revealed, Money In the Bank Go-Home

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 26, 2023

Tonight’s WWE RAW will air live from the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia with the show set as the go-home the 2023 WWE Money In the Bank.

WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s RAW with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Ronda Rousey taking on Raquel Rodriguez.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight’s RAW:

- The RAW go-home build for WWE Money In the Bank

- Dominik Mysterio will address Cody Rhodes

- WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez

- Becky Lynch, IYO SKY, Bayley, Zelina Vega, Zoey Stark and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus discuss the Women’s MITB Ladder Match in the ring during a Women’s MITB Summit

- WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will update his condition after being attacked by Finn Balor on WWE NXT