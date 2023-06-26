WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Preview For Tonight's WWE RAW, New Match Revealed, Money In the Bank Go-Home

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 26, 2023

Tonight’s WWE RAW will air live from the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia with the show set as the go-home the 2023 WWE Money In the Bank.

WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s RAW with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Ronda Rousey taking on Raquel Rodriguez.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight’s RAW:

- The RAW go-home build for WWE Money In the Bank

- Dominik Mysterio will address Cody Rhodes

- WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez

- Becky Lynch, IYO SKY, Bayley, Zelina Vega, Zoey Stark and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus discuss the Women’s MITB Ladder Match in the ring during a Women’s MITB Summit

- WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will update his condition after being attacked by Finn Balor on WWE NXT

Tags: #wwe #raw

