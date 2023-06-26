WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Backstage News On FTR’s Relationship With The Young Bucks

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 26, 2023

In regard to FTR’s friendship with CM Punk, Dave Meltzer discussed the team’s relationship with The Young Bucks amidst Punk’s real-life backstage issues with The Elite during Wrestling Observer Radio

“FTR and Omega, the Young Bucks, they’re all fine. Some people think it’s like this divide with Punk and FTR against these guys. With Punk, there’s still fence mending that needs to be done for them to work together and everything like that. It could happen, it may not happen, time will tell. But with FTR, it’s fine. There’s nothing at all that would hold up if they wanna do a tag team title program at some point, you know, (hypothetically) tomorrow, everyone’s cool with that. FTR worked really hard on that too. They went out of their way to get that done. There was stuff there of course, but it was not nearly as bad of an issue as it was with Punk. It was much easier to mend, so that’s all taken care of.” 

Source: WrestleTalk.com
#aew #the young bucks #the elite

