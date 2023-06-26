Tony Khan On How Much The "Final Countdown" Cost For Bryan Danielson’s Entrance

During the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event, Bryan Danielson came out to Final Countdown and Tony Khan revealed the cost of that entrance.

The song by the band Europe was used by Danielson in Ring of Honor during his Indy days.

During the post-show media scrum, Danielson revealed the band "want a ton of money" to use the track and although it is unclear how much AEW paid Primary Wave Music for the song, AEW CEO revealed the license cost is as "as much as a wrestler’s contract" which is a lot of money.

The rights have, however, been granted "in perpetuity" which means it can be played back.