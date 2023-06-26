WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan On How Much The "Final Countdown" Cost For Bryan Danielson’s Entrance

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 26, 2023

During the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event, Bryan Danielson came out to Final Countdown and Tony Khan revealed the cost of that entrance. 

The song by the band Europe was used by Danielson in Ring of Honor during his Indy days.

During the post-show media scrum, Danielson revealed the band "want a ton of money" to use the track and although it is unclear how much AEW paid Primary Wave Music for the song, AEW CEO revealed the license cost is as "as much as a wrestler’s contract" which is a lot of money.

The rights have, however, been granted "in perpetuity" which means it can be played back.

Tags: #aew #njpw #forbidden door #bryan danielson

