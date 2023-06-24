AEW Collision Results for June 24th, 2023

Featured below are complete AEW Collision results from Saturday, June 24, 2023. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TNT.

AEW COLLISION RESULTS (6/24/2023)

The sounds of Elton John's "Saturday Night's Alright For Fighting" plays on TNT to kick off the sophomore broadcast of the new weekly prime time Saturday Night Collision series.

We then shoot inside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada where Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness welcome us to the second ever episode of AEW Collision.

Chris Jericho & Minoru Suzuki Kick Off Collision

From there, we head to the ring where Tony Schiavone introduces Darby Allin and "The Icon" Sting, but instead, the theme for Chris Jericho hits and out comes the wizard of AEW with Floyd the baseball bat in his hand.

Minoru Suzuki comes out with Jericho and the two head to the ring and settle inside. Schiavone waits for the music to cut off. He begins hyping up The Forbidden Door 2 match, but Jericho tells him to shut up.

He tells the fans not to pander to him either, pointing out he's not from Toronto. "I'm from Winnipeg, you idiots!" Jericho tells Suzuki, "We're in a bad mood, aren't we? We're many-many pissed off!" He then brings up wanting to know who Sting and Darby's partner will be for Forbidden Door 2.

Jericho brags about being friends with Suzuki and the two do a big long, drawn out special handshake. He mentions that even though Sammy Guevara isn't with them right now, he's still one of the greatest high-flyers of this or any generation.

Sting & Darby Allin Confront Le Suzuki Gods

He goes on to say he's not going to wait for the answer. He says he knows they've got a plan. He says he knows Schiavone knows who the mystery partner is. They start to try and intimidate Schiavone but then Sting's theme hits and Schiavone does the "It's STING!!!" routine.

Out comes Sting and Darby Allin to the ring to confront Jericho and Suzuki and presumably reveal their partner for The Forbidden Door 2. Darby gets right down to business and reveals the mystery partner to be none other than Tetsuya Naito. Out comes Naito.

Miro Out Of Exile

We shoot to a special message from Miro. "The Redeemer" talks about being in "exile" for the past year. He then goes on to talk about his God and being his God's champion. A lot of the same style of stuff we've come to expect from Miro in AEW.

Swerve Strickland vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

Now we head back inside Scotiabank Arena where Swerve Strickland's theme hits and The Mogul Embassy leader makes his way out and heads to the ring for our first match of the evening.

He settles inside the squared circle and his music dies down. Now the theme for his opponent plays and out comes Japanese legend Hiroshi Tanahashi, who challenges MJF for the AEW Championship At The Forbidden Door 2 on Sunday.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. The crowd gives Tanahashi a main event level reaction and are doing a bunch of chants in his favor as he dominates the offense here in the early goings.

We see Swerve hit a low blow on Tanahashi that finally slows down the Japanese star's momentum. As Swerve takes over control of the offensive momentum in the bout, we shift gears and head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see Tanahashi fight back into the offensive lead. He climbs the ropes and hits a big senton for a close near fall. Tanahashi hits a dragon screw and a sling blade for a close near fall.

Swerve takes over and gets Tanahashi down. He heads up the ropes and looks for a double stomp, but Tanahashi moves. He hits another sling blade and heads to the corner but his leg gives out upon climbing the ropes. He climbs anyways and hits his finisher for the win.

Winner: Hiroshi Tanahashi

MJF Appears With A Message For Hiroshi Tanahashi

As soon as Tanahashi picks up the win, his theme hits and he celebrates the victory, but then his theme abruptly cuts off and the familiar sounds of MJF's theme hits. The AEW World Champion never shows up in person.

Instead, he pops up on the big screen. He says he hopes no one thought he was actually showing up tonight. He then claims he's gonna embarrass Tanahashi at The Forbidden Door 2.

He says he only agreed to the match on one condition, which is that they're match number one. He says he doesn't want to stay in Toronto any longer than he has to, and he's not interested in watching any jabronis from New Japan.

MJF vows to take Tanahashi's air guitar and shove it up his ass. He tells Tanahashi, with all due respect, "You're not on the level of 'The Devil.'" After this, we head to another commercial break.

Brody King vs. Andrade El Idolo

When we return from the break, the lights in the building go out. When they come back on, the theme for The House of Black hits and out comes Brody King for our second match of the evening here on Collision.

He settles in the ring and his music cuts off. Now the theme for Andrade El Idolo plays and the crowd goes wild. He heads to the ring as highlights of his excellent match against Buddy Matthews on last week's show is shown.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one-on-one contest here on the sophomore installment of AEW Saturday Night Collision on TNT. We see Andrade's shoulder taped up after last week.

Early on we see King controlling the offense and taking it to Andrade, using his power advantage to dictate the pace. It isn't long before Andrade starts putting his wide-array of offensive spots on display, making a fool of Brody by slouching in the ropes to gloat after getting the better of an exchange.

We see Andrade point to Julia Hart at ringside before knocking Brody down to the floor right at her feet. He heads to the top-rope and hits an absolutely insane moonsault onto King on the floor.

Moments later, we see Brody start to fight back into the offensive lead. He hits one massive chop that sends Andrade flying over the top-rope, where he crashes and burns down below on the floor at ringside.

On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the match continues. When we return from the break, we see Andrade fighting his way back into the offensive lead. He hits a pair of dragon corkscrews on the leg of King.

He hits the running double knees on The House of Black member in the corner for a close near fall. King hits two cannonball splashes on Andrade in the corner, but Andrade fights back with a chop block to King's already softened up knee. He looks for the figure four. Julia Hart gets on the apron.

After that is dealt with and she goes back to the floor, Andrade slaps the figure four back on and bridges into the figure eight. Just as it looks like Brody is going to tap out, Buddy Matthews runs to the ring and starts beating up Andrade, which forces the ref to call for the bell.

Once the match is called, we see Buddy and Brody continue to beat Andrade down. Julia lifts the skull up as Malakai Black appears on the big screen. The lights in the arena go out and we head to a commercial break.

Winner via DQ: Andrade El Idolo

Tony Schiavone Interviews Christian Cage & Luchasaurus

When we return from the break, Kevin Kelly tells Tony Schiavone how good he looks (no, seriously ...) and then he introduces his guest at this time, TNT Champion Luchasaurus and Christian Cage.

As the two head out to join Schiavone in the ring, we see highlights of Cage helping Luchasaurus defeat Wardlow last week on the AEW Collision premiere to capture the TNT Championship.

Cage talks about how he was in a bad mood last week, but then Luchasaurus won the TNT title and he realized he was coming to his hometown of Toronto this week ... and then he got in an even worse mood.

He goes on to spend several minutes trashing local sports teams from Toronto. He says there will be no more open challenges for the TNT Championship. He says you have to fight, scratch and claw to earn this TNT title, the same way he did.

Christian then proclaims he won't treat the TNT title like a vanity project like someone who used to travel the Rhodes' here. I mean road's. I think you get who that was aimed at. He vows to be the face of TNT now and forever and drops the mic.

Owen Hart Cup Vignette

We see a two-way vignette with comments from CM Punk and Satoshi Kojima both talking about why they're going to win their first round match in the Owen Hart Cup at The Forbidden Door 2.

We then see Samoa Joe and Roderick Strong and others talking about their first round bouts in the tourney, such as Powerhouse Hobbs, Dustin Rhodes, Juice Robinson and Ricky Starks.

Owen Hart Cup

Willow Nightingale vs. Nyla Rose

We return inside the arena and NJPW Strong Women's Champion Willow Nightingale makes her way down to the ring for her first round match in the women's 2023 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament (Owen Hart Cup).

She settles in the ring and then out comes her opponent, accompanied by Marina Shafir, "The Beast" Nyla Rose. She heads down and joins Nightingale in the ring. The winner of this match faces the winner of the Athena and Billie Starkz first round match at The Forbidden Door 2.

On the other side of the bracket, Ruby Soho vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. takes place next Wednesday on Dynamite, with the winner advancing to face Skye Blue in the semifinals.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. The fans immediately break out in a "Willow! Willow!" chant. We see her dominate for the first few moments of the contest, but then Rose takes over.

As Rose beats Willow down at ringside and taunts the fans, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action in this 2023 Women's Owen Hart Cup opening round match continues.

When we return from the break, we see Rose still dominating the action. The crowd rallies behind Willow and the NJPW Strong Women's Champion starts to take over. She ultimately hits a power bomb into a pin for the win to advance. After the match, The Outcasts run out for the beat down, but Skye Blue chases them off.

Winner and ADVANCING in the Owen Hart Cup: Willow Nightingale

Scorpio Sky Is Back -- And 100%

Now we shoot to a backstage interview with the returning Scorpio Sky. He talks about seeing the video showcasing all of his accomplishments last week.

He says you're looking at one-half of the first AEW Tag-Team Champions, the former Face of the Revolution and a two-time TNT Champion. He says and he did all that while being a shadow of himself. He claims he's back and at 100% now.

After this wraps up, Nigel McGuinness tells us the main event is next, but then Kevin Kelly informs us Powerhouse Hobbs is up next. Looking at my lineup for tonight, I tend to side with Kevin Kelly. We head to a commercial break on that note.

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Jeremy Prophet

We return from the break and the theme for Powerhouse Hobbs hits. The author of the Book of Hobbs makes his way down to the ring for our co-main event of the evening. In the ring already is a co-main event caliber performer, for sure, a Montreal prospect known as Jeremy Prophet.

Yes, that was sarcasm.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one and I'll give you three guesses how it went. Hobbs beat him down from the word go, Donkey Kong'd him and rag-dolled him around the ring and then finished him off for the squash match victory.

Winner: Powerhouse Hobbs

CM Punk, Ricky Starks & FTR vs. Bullet Club Gold & The Gunns

Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness announce the AEW Collision in-ring wrestling debut of MJF for next Saturday night. Also announced are three first round bouts in the Owen Hart Cup, which will be Samoa Joe vs. Roderick Strong, Ricky Starks vs. Juice Robinson, as well as Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dustin Rhodes.

With that out of the way, it's main event time!

We hear the familiar sounds of the entrance theme for Bullet Club Gold. Out comes "Switchblade" Jay White and "Rock Hard" Juice Robinson. The duo settles in the ring and then the lights go out.

The theme for The Gunns plays and out comes Austin and Colten Gunn to join the Bullet Club Gold duo in the ring for this highly-anticipated eight-man tag-team main event here on the sophomore episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

All four of the heels are settled in the ring. Now the theme for Ricky Starks hits and he absolutely makes his way out and dose his fancy little pose. He stops and his music dies down. The FTR theme hits and out comes the AEW Tag-Team Champions.

Now we see the trio stop and await the arrival of their partner. The theme for CM Punk hits and out comes "The Best in the World" to an enormous chorus of boos from the Toronto crowd. Kevin Kelly immediately points out "we're not in Chicago anymore!" on the broadcast.

CM Punk does the Hulk Hogan ear salute to play to the boos but keeps a very serious look on his face, all business, as he leads his team to the ring and out-stretches his arms to the booing crowd upon climbing on the ring apron.

The bell sounds and CM Punk kicks things off for his team. He points out Jay White to do the same for his. He obliges. The two touch hands and get ready to lock up, but White backs up and does the Bullet Club gun gesture, hard, right on Punk's forehead.

He then tags in Juice Robinson, who is also timid to lock up with "The Second City Saint." They finally do and the main event is officially off-and-running. The fans immediately boo as Punk wrenches on the arm of the Bullet Club Gold member. They are booing every single thing Punk does on offense. Yikes.

Dax Harwood tags in and takes over, beating down Robinson. The fans are still chanting negative Punk chants and booing, however. Pretty wild ass atmosphere here in Toronto for this main event here on Collision.

Wheeler comes in and takes it to Austin Gunn, who then tags in Colten. He beats down Colten as well and then chops the piss out of him before tagging in Ricky Starks. Starks actually gets a big positive reaction from the crowd coming in.

Starks does his updated version of The Undertaker's "Old School" top rope walk spot. He ends up being taken over by The Gunns, who then tag in "Switchblade" to take over. White immediately finds himself on the defensive of Starks.

White tells Starks to tag in Punk. Starks obliges. Punk comes in to an enormous amount of boos from the Toronto crowd. He wipes his feet and then does the Rick Rude "Rude Awakening" hip twirl and the two lock up.

All six men end up in a wild brawl outside of the ring, which a ton of referees try and break up. As they do, we shift gears and head to a mid-match commercial break as this action-packed eight man tag-team main event continues.

We return from the break to the match still in progress. Punk and Gunn trade chops and kicks and the crowd continues to loudly boo together anytime Punk lands anything. White comes in and helps keep the momentum in his team's favor and then we head right back into another mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the final break of the evening, we see Punk isolated in the ring while The Bullet Club Gold and The Gunns continue to utilize frequent tags to keep a fresh man on him at all times. Juice looks for the GTS, but Punk avoids it.

Punk then tags in Starks. Starks takes the hot tag and starts to shift the momentum in his team's favor by himself. He hits a blue thunder spot for a close near fall on White, but "Switchblade" hangs on to keep this one alive. White rolls Starks up and holds the tights, but Starks kicks out.

Wheeler tags in and fires up. He military presses Gunn and throws him onto two of his other teammates at ringside. He hits a big dive and then everyone starts doing the same. White hits Starks and Wheeler and covers Starks, but Starks kicks out.

Starks starts hitting spears on everyone, including White and both of The Gunns. He runs into a cheap shot from Robinson at ringside that the ref didn't see. White finishes Starks off and covers him for the pin fall victory. Great main event.

We see Bullet Club Gold and The Gunns celebrating the win in the ring, CM Punk, Ricky Starks and FTR look dejected at ringside. The commentators run down the lineup for The Forbidden Door 2 and then the broadcast wraps up on that note. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: Bullet Club Gold & The Gunns