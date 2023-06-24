WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Jun 24, 2023

A former opponent of Jericho's joins Sting and Darby Allin

On the go home show for forbidden door 2, Tetsuya Naito was named as the 3rd man for the team of Sting and Darby Allin for their match against Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara and Minoru Suzuki at Forbidden Door 2 tomorrow night in Toronto.

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #aew #collision #fite #njpw #results

