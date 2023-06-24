A former opponent of Jericho's joins Sting and Darby Allin

On the go home show for forbidden door 2, Tetsuya Naito was named as the 3rd man for the team of Sting and Darby Allin for their match against Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara and Minoru Suzuki at Forbidden Door 2 tomorrow night in Toronto.
The man who will be teaming with Sting & Darby Allin is…Tetsuya Naito!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 25, 2023
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@IAmJericho | @Sting | @DarbyAllin | @s_d_naito | @suzuki_D_minoru pic.twitter.com/pUU1djMArO
