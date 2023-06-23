Chris Jericho Files For Interesting New Trademark

AEW star Chris Jericho (Chris Irvine) recently filed to trademark the term "DUCKTRILLION" according to the United States Patent & Trademark Office.
Per the application on June 19, Jericho intends to use the term for ‘entertainment services’.
The following description accompanied the filing:
Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer;
Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network;
Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes
⚡ Top AEW Name Has "Ticking Time Bomb" Fears For CM Punk
CM Punk's return to All Elite Wrestling has been widely praised and many hope Punk can move on from his past incidences within the company, [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 23, 2023 05:58PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com