Chris Jericho Files For Interesting New Trademark

AEW star Chris Jericho (Chris Irvine) recently filed to trademark the term "DUCKTRILLION" according to the United States Patent & Trademark Office.

Per the application on June 19, Jericho intends to use the term for ‘entertainment services’.

The following description accompanied the filing:

Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer;

Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network;

Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes