Edge Reflects On 25th Anniversary With WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 23, 2023

Edge has reflected on being lucky to receive a "second chance" when looking back at his 25-year WWE career.

WWE is celebrating the Hall of Famer reaching the milestone on social and Edge himself has taken to social media to reflect on this huge achievement. He said:

"25 years ago today was my first match as Edge on television. Millions of miles, millions of faces, amazing experiences, lots of injuries, accomplishments that didn’t even exist when I started, but way more laughs than anything else. Having a second chance to do this has filled me with gratitude.

I’ve had an opportunity to get in the ring with a whole new generation of amazing talent and introduce Edge to a whole new generation of fans. That alone makes it a win. I’ve been able to make a living doing the only job I ever dreamed of. I know how rare that is. Thanks for watching Edge all these years."


