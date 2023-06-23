Former Champion Returning To IMPACT Wrestling Soon

A former champion in IMPACT Wrestling is looking set to return to the company very soon.

IMPACT Wrestling’s Nick Aldis recently told Cultaholic Wrestling that his wife, Mickie James is ready to return to the ring:

“She’s 100 percent, so now it’s just a case of she’s just waiting for her right moment. We do have interests outside of wrestling, we have a supplement company, and Mickie has her show and the music stuff, and we have the horses. We’re also producing a show in Australia and Mickie is also a producer of the Last Match musical. She’s really just sort of weighing up where she wants to spend her time because we also have a son.”

“So it’s also a case of making the best use of our time that means we have to be away from our son. She needs to be on something that she feels is valuable and worthwhile. She’s certainly going to show up again in IMPACT Wrestling at some point but, like I said, it’s finding the right time. She’s been around enough, she’s not in a rush just to get back for attention’s sake. She’s going to bide her time and make it meaningful.”