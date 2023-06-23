WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Former Champion Returning To IMPACT Wrestling Soon

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 23, 2023

Former Champion Returning To IMPACT Wrestling Soon

A former champion in IMPACT Wrestling is looking set to return to the company very soon.

IMPACT Wrestling’s Nick Aldis recently told Cultaholic Wrestling that his wife, Mickie James is ready to return to the ring: 

“She’s 100 percent, so now it’s just a case of she’s just waiting for her right moment. We do have interests outside of wrestling, we have a supplement company, and Mickie has her show and the music stuff, and we have the horses. We’re also producing a show in Australia and Mickie is also a producer of the Last Match musical. She’s really just sort of weighing up where she wants to spend her time because we also have a son.”

“So it’s also a case of making the best use of our time that means we have to be away from our son. She needs to be on something that she feels is valuable and worthwhile. She’s certainly going to show up again in IMPACT Wrestling at some point but, like I said, it’s finding the right time. She’s been around enough, she’s not in a rush just to get back for attention’s sake. She’s going to bide her time and make it meaningful.”

Top AEW Name Has "Ticking Time Bomb" Fears For CM Punk

CM Punk's return to All Elite Wrestling has been widely praised and many hope Punk can move on from his past incidences within the company, [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 23, 2023 05:58PM
Source: cultaholic.com
Tags: #impact #impact wrestling #mickie james

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82507/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer